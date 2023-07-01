Growing up on a Franklin County farm, Robbie Lindhorst was fascinated by equipment – the tractors, combines and trucks. It is a passion that never faded. Today, as a diesel technology instructor at Southeastern Illinois College, perhaps the only thing that excites Lindhorst more than what he teaches is interacting with those to whom he teaches it.

“I love the moment that the light bulb goes on; when you can demonstrate an abstract repair operation or something else and they actually get it,” he explained. “When you see it in their eyes that they understand, that’s what drives me.”

Lindhorst was recently recognized as SIC’s outstanding teacher for 2022-23. The honor stemmed from his competence, his willingness to further his own skills and his dedication to students. As one of the college’s diesel technology instructors, Lindhorst’s courses cover everything from over-the-road trucks to heavy equipment used in mining and construction, agricultural equipment to all-terrain vehicles.

He has completed 23 years at SIC, following more than a dozen years working on vehicles at a Benton automobile dealer.

“When I was 14, I was working with a farmer who started a trucking business and I just naturally moved into servicing and working on those trucks,” Lindhorst recalled. “In 1985, I was making $3.50 an hour and decided if I was going to make any money, I’m going to have to get a degree to increase my wage and my work.”

Based on that decision, he studied diesel technology at Rankin Technical institute in St. Louis and has earned Master Technician status with Automotive Service Excellence, commonly known in mechanic circles as ASE. He is now the team leader for SIC’s diesel technology program earning and maintaining national certification with the organization.

Even working in the dealership, he was an instructor of sorts.

“As new technicians would come in, I was kind of the point person to train them in the truck area. I really found my niche there and loved teaching,” he said.

He is also known by other faculty, SIC alumni, and current students to be focused on those he is teaching.

“I think to be successful, especially at the post-secondary level, you have to have a personal connection with your students. I tell them that they can call me any time to talk, whether it is a question about something they are working on or even a problem in life,” he said.

Lindhorst shared about a recent evening conversation with a current student on a summer internship. The pair discussed a tractor under repair, the internship, and about life in general over nearly an hour.

The students are not the only ones getting real-world experience. Lindhorst and his peers at SIC participate in a series of conferences and industry training.

“It’s important because the technology grows at such a fast rate,” he explained. “I tell my students that working on this equipment is about 70% research, just finding the information that you need to do the repair. The next step is having a certain amount of computer ability.”

He even is learning about electric vehicles and other emerging technology. Again, it’s about the students.

“We want to be the premier trainer in our area to teach our technicians on the safety and aspects of electric vehicles. It’s just a new world out there and I want to be the guy who continues to learn and I want to bring it to my students. Everything my colleagues and I do is about the students. That’s No. 1,” he said.

