Progress on Reed Station Road continues

CARBONDALE — An important link in the continued development of the Walker's Bluff casino and resort is the revamping of Reed Station Road on the far east end of Carbondale.

Last year, Williamson County helped seal the deal to bring the casino to the region by agreeing to borrow $13.4 million to pay for the road renovations.

Williamson County Highway Director Travis Emery explained that the project covers about a mile and a half of roadway.

Baxter Construction Company, based in Fort Madison, Iowa, is the contractor for the road improvements. It is the same firm responsible for building the casino.

"(Reed Station Road) extends north and then curves to the northeast, crosses Meridian Road and ends at the roundabout near the casino," Emery said. "Construction began last fall and we expect it to wrap up by this fall."

Williamson County Board Chair Jim Marlo said that the county was tasked with an either-or decision - make the road improvements or no casino.

"It was a no-brainer for us," Marlo said. "We viewed the casino as an economic boom for the entire region, not just the county. This is a great opportunity for us because it will bring hundreds of union jobs, both part and full-time. The casino will eventually become a revenue-generating machine for us, not a revenue-consuming entity."

Marlo said the county board could have issued bonds to pay for the project, but opted instead to borrow the necessary funds from a local bank - First Southern.

"We didn't want to put our taxpayers on the hook for the cost," he said.

According to county treasurer Ashley Gott, the board took out a loan for $13.4 million at a fixed interest rate of 0.74% for 12 months with a semi-annual interest-only term of 12 months and a renewable 12-month option.

Marlo said that Jackson County will take over road maintenance for Reed Station Road about six months after the road improvements are completed and inspected.

The county will benefit financially, Marlo said, once the casino is operational.

"We will receive 5% of all gaming revenues, which is projected to be anywhere from $2 to $4 million a year."

The county will also get a $1 tipping fee, as well as property and sales tax revenue each year. There would also be a bed tax with the construction of a casino hotel.

According to Marlo, the state is expected to reimburse the county $10 million in the form of an Illinois Department of Transportation grant perhaps after the road project is complete.

"That would truly be a game-changer," he said of the grant. "Everyone benefits with the building of this casino - the county, the region and the state. It's also entirely likely you will see a number of pop-up businesses once the casino is up and going."

Commissioner Brent Gentry said he is proud of the fact that he was able to convince lawmakers Terri Bryant, Jay Hoffman and Dale Fowler to get $10 million of the $13.4 million placed in the state's capital budget.

"You know me, Mr. Tightwad. I got to thinking that our legislators may be able to help us. I also knew that if we didn't step up as a county, there would be no casino built here," Gentry said. "I had a lot of back-and-forth conversations with Terri, Jay and Dale. When I finally got the news that Williamson County had been added to the capital budget, I was pretty excited.

"We can take that $10 million when we get it and apply it directly to the principal of the loan," Gentry said. "Once we do that, it won't take us any time to pay off that other $3.4 million."

Gentry said Fowler indicated to him the county may see the money before the calendar year is complete.

"This year, next year...it doesn't matter...as long as we get it," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0