Progress Port workers help recycle in Williamson County

MARION — Recycling efforts continue on a weekly basis in Williamson County with a big assist from Progress Port workers in Carterville.
Progress Port employs adults with intellectual disabilities to work real-life jobs.
Business owner Lori Jones said several of her workers drop by the Annex building next to the Williamson County Courthouse and collect cardboard, paper, some plastics, metal, magazines, books, etc. in a cage trailer for a three-hour period before returning to the plant in Carterville.
They collect from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"We get customers from throughout the county - Marion, Lake of Egypt, Johnston City, Herrin...quite a few towns," Jones said.
Once back to the plant, Jones said, the items are separated, baled, and eventually loaded onto a semi-trailer by Progress Port workers and hauled to Southern Recycling in Carbondale.
Jones said this marks Progress Port's second stint of recycling for the county. The county board pays the agency $880 a month to remove unwanted items for recycling. That translates to a little over $10,000 a year.
People are also reading…
"We started back up in April of this year after (Williamson County Board Chairman Jim Marlo) asked if we would be interested. We started out two days a week and then added Wednesdays," Jones said.
Marlo said the county sets aside $25,000 annually in its budget to tend to recycling needs. Up to this point, the county isn't paying anywhere close to that amount.
"We've pretty much been able to cut that budget in half," he said.
618-925-0563