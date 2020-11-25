Project to restore Bucky Fuller's Carbondale Dome Home making progress

According to the nonprofit, it had expenses and revenues of about $41,000 for the last fiscal year. Over $333,000 was spent on Phase One renovations, including material donations, financial contributions and $147,000 in grants. Phase Two is valued at $110,000, plus the recent contribution of interior furnishings.

Davey said Phase 3, which will include the replacement of the original redwood fence and other exterior improvements, could run another $100,000.

"We're also grateful for all the volunteer help people have contributed, which has averaged about 1,000 hours per year," he said.

In addition to being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006, Fuller's residence was designated a Carbondale Historical Home in 2003.

"We're so very proud to have the dome home here in our city," Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said. "As a student, I was present when Bucky gave many talks in the late '60s. It wasn't part of any class, but he would hold lectures for two and three hours at a time, with no notes. He was an amazing person, an inspiration to me at the time, and he still is today, very much so."