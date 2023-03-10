SPRINGFIELD — A bill has emerged in Springfield that could potentially lead to the sale of the state-owned World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta.

The legislation, filed by state Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, would give the Illinois Department of Natural Resources the authority to sell the 1,600-acre site, which opened in 2006 and is the home grounds for the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships.

Bryant, in an interview with Lee Enterprises' Springfield bureau earlier this week, said she has heard from local government officials and business owners in the region who have expressed concerns about the future of the complex under state ownership.

The facility has faced disruptions over the years, including shutdowns during the state budget impasse in 2015 and 2016 and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So it's been one catastrophe after another in a complex that worldwide is recognized as the best in the world," Bryant said.

Bryant said she has told DNR officials that “we needed to put some money into" the facility if it were to remain in state hands. But, the agency now apparently has "an appetite for selling the Sparta shooting complex," she said.

A competitive bidding process would be deployed. But the legislation would allow IDNR to have conversations with interested parties ahead of time.

Though some subjects, such as sale price, would be off limits in these discussions, Bryant said it would enable the state to understand the intent prospective owners have with the property.

Bryant said it is crucial for it to remain a shooting complex and not, for example, be converted into a solar farm.

The legislation was expected to sail out of committee on an agreed-bill list earlier this week, but got held up last minute after American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 31, which represents employees at the state-owned complex, registered their opposition.

Bryant said the union wants assurances from DNR that, if sold, complex employees will be able to transfer somewhere close. Conversations between the agency and union are ongoing. ​

