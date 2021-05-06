Proposed federal bill would give legal cannabis businesses bank access

“Out of all the laws they’ve done, this is probably the most significant for the industry,” Fisher said.

Social equity was a big part of the legalization push in Illinois — cannabis laws have disproportionately impacted communities of color and the new law was supposed to give members of these communities a leg up in the new industry.

However, the majority of the initial recreational licenses given in the state went to majority-white owned medical cannabis companies. A recent news report from NBC Chicago said many in minority communities are still waiting for their shot.

Fisher said he hoped that if the SAFE Banking Act were to become law it would level the playing field for non-white business owners to jump in. Gone would be the hurdle of having a rich benefactor to back your plan.

Fisher also hoped it would make the industry safer. Fisher said he started his work in the cannabis industry as a delivery driver. Even though the trucks are all surveilled, he said he didn’t believe that would stop anyone from trying to hold him up and steal his product, cash or both.

Durbin aides said this was a concern for lawmakers, too. Not only are muggings or robberies a concern but so are white-collar crimes like money laundering.