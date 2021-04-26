Protesters condemn Marion High School track coach's alleged racist remarks against Black athlete

MARION — About three dozen people gathered outside of Marion High School on Monday to condemn a track coach's alleged racist remarks to a Black female athlete last week.

The family of Amari, a sophomore at Marion High School, organized Monday's protest, days after the school's track coach allegedly made a racist remark to the girl Wednesday last week.

The family has given The Southern permission to use the high schooler's first name.

Marion Superintendent Keith Oates said he was told that the coach apologized for the remark late last week, but noted he did not attend the meeting where that took place.

The protest was slated to take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the Harry Crisp Sports Complex.

At one point, about two dozen officers from the Marion Police Department and Illinois State Police were on site.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

