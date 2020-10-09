Public input sought for new U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are seeking public input on plans to construct a replacement for the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo.

Construction on a new bridge is expected to start in five to 10 years, the KYTC said in a news release this week. The public can review updated information about the construction project, then participate in an online survey to help guide the planning process.

Anyone with an interest in the project may go to US51Bridge.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30 to review online displays and provide input via a survey. The information and survey are also available at the public libraries in Wickliffe and Cairo.

The website provides current and updated information about the project, including alternatives considered, the proposed preferred alternative, the current fact sheet, and a link to the survey.

According to KYTC Project Manager Chris Kuntz, COVID-19 restrictions have limited the team’s ability to have in-person meetings.