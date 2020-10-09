Public input sought for new U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation are seeking public input on plans to construct a replacement for the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo.
Construction on a new bridge is expected to start in five to 10 years, the KYTC said in a news release this week. The public can review updated information about the construction project, then participate in an online survey to help guide the planning process.
Anyone with an interest in the project may go to US51Bridge.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30 to review online displays and provide input via a survey. The information and survey are also available at the public libraries in Wickliffe and Cairo.
The website provides current and updated information about the project, including alternatives considered, the proposed preferred alternative, the current fact sheet, and a link to the survey.
According to KYTC Project Manager Chris Kuntz, COVID-19 restrictions have limited the team’s ability to have in-person meetings.
“Public meetings like we’ve had in the past are simply not possible at this time. So we are moving the updated information we have to share online,” Kuntz said. “We’ve developed displays similar to what we would share at a meeting and made them available through the project website.”
Preliminary engineering, environmental analysis and planning for the new bridge are ongoing. Opened in 1938, the 82-year-old bridge that connects Wickliffe in Ballard County, Kentucky with Cairo in Alexander County is in fair condition with narrow lanes and shoulders.
“A final decision on the project will be made in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration, KYTC, and IDOT. Input from coordinating cooperating agencies, Section 106 consulting parties, the Citizens Advisory/Environmental Justice Group, and the general public will be part of that decision-making process,” Kuntz said.
Responses from the public review survey will become a part of the official record for the project. Once compiled, the meeting record will be available for review and copying after an open records request is submitted and approved. All record requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40622.
The bridge is currently undergoing deck and joint work that limits the bridge to one-lane traffic with an 8-foot, 6-inch maximum load width and alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. The work, expected to be completed around Oct. 25, is aimed at getting the existing bridge in optimum condition while planning for the construction of a new bridge continues.
