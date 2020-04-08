Pulaski County COVID-19 case transferred to another county

It was discovered during the investigation process that the individual has dual residency that is shared with Pulaski and another county in Illinois; she is not in the area at this time, Rhonda Andrews-Ray, the health department's executive director, said in a news release on Wednesday.

Presumably, the case was transferred to the other county in Illinois where the individual also lives part of the time. A spokeswoman for Southern Seven said she was unable to say to what county the case was transferred by the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH did not return email requests for clarification from The Southern as of press time. The health department said the individual's other residence is not in any of the additional six counties in southernmost Illinois that make up its seven-county territory.