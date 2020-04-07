Pulaski County reports 1st COVID-19 case as officials warn they may arrest people violating stay-home order

“I’m not going to be the one to try and explain to you the governor’s order because it’s very complex, and there have been lots of explanations about it in other places, and I’m just not comfortable explaining the governor’s order to you,” he said.

Flummer said the bottom line is, "If we’ve got a child out, not doing one of those permitted exceptions, they are breaking the law and can be charged with a juvenile delinquency petition."

Flummer said the charges that adults may face for congregating in groups of more than 10 would depend on the circumstances. It would initially be up to the arresting law enforcement agency, he said. Kern said the sheriff’s office would look to the state’s attorney’s office for guidance.

Flummer said he hopes it doesn’t come to that. He said the aim of county officials is to encourage people who are not taking this seriously to have a change of heart — not arrest them.

“We’ll prosecute them if we have to,” he said, “but I’d rather solve the problem. If we could get people to cut it out, that would be the very best of all worlds. I’m not looking to put people in our jail.”

