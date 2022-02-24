Putin's invasion of Ukraine has 'disastrous' consequences: SIU professor

Stephen Bloom, associate professor of political science at SIU, has taught and conducted research in Ukraine under the Fulbright Scholar Program. He spent last summer in the Ukraine.

“This is disastrous,” Bloom said Thursday of Russia's executed full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He added that it has been pretty clear Russian President Vladimir Putin would go into Ukraine and take back some provinces, but Russia is attacking from all sides.

“We haven’t seen a military attack like this since World War II. The tricky thing is Putin talks about is ‘brotherly people,’ but his speech is incredibly aggressive,” Bloom said. “The scary part is he is willing to spill their blood.”

This could get "really, really ugly,” he said.

Bloom spoke with a close friend in Ukraine Thursday morning. When Bloom asked what he would do, his friend said he was not leaving. He was trying to get access to the basement of the building he lives in to use as a bomb shelter.

“He is thinking of practical things, but one of those things is not leaving,” Bloom said.

Ukraine is a large country of 40 million people. Some of the countries on its border are much smaller. Latvia has two million people; Lithuania three million; and Estonia one million.

“We will have to protect these countries. They are pretty insecure,” Bloom said. “We have to defend NATO nations around Russia and the Ukraine.”

Americans will feel effects from the invasion of the Ukraine, which is a major agricultural exporter. Ukraine exports sunflower oil and some other products. They also are part of the global market for IT with a very strong IT center.

“We’re all going to pay for this in some sense. This is very serious and Russia has to be held accountable,” Bloom said.

Richard Sitler, a former photographer for The Southern, visited Ukraine in April and May 2009 as part of his research for a book about Peace Corps volunteers.

Sitler flew from Morrocco to Paris, then travelled across Europe by train. He first arrived in Kyiv (Kiev) to visit the Peace Corps office in the country to get names of volunteers he would visit.

“When I got there, I was impressed. It was a very modern city, except the old cathedrals,” Sitler said.

When Ukraine was part of the USSR, those churches were not used. Once Ukraine was independent, they began using the cathedrals for religious services.

Next, he traveled to Vinnytsya, a city with a lot of war memorials. Sitler said the people are very proud of their memorials. He was there during several celebrations and ceremonies at those memorials.

“Ukraine has been trampled over throughout history. During World War II, troops from both sides marched through the country and they had a large Jewish population,” Sitler said.

Today, Ukraine is a democratic nation with a parliament.

His next stop was Chernivtsi, where he attended a ceremony at the high school that focused on World War II. The volunteer teacher spoke and students read poetry and sang.

“They are very patriotic and recognize their history,” Sitler said.

His last stop in Ukraine was Lviv. One of Sitler’s favorite experiences was an open air book market, like a farmers’ market selling books.

It is hard for Sitler to believe that city is one that Russia has bombed. He said they are much more European than Russian.

He added that all the cities he visited were very European.

“I liked Ukraine as a whole. People I met were gracious and polite,” Sitler said.

