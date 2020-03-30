Questions still loom about how to keep Illinois inmates, COs safe from COVID-19

Questions remain about Illinois officials' ability to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system after the first inmate death was reported Monday, a day after an employee at Menard Correctional Center in Chester was confirmed to have tested positive.
The COVID-19 crisis has shut down much of the state in an effort to contain the virus that has killed 73 people in Illinois. All nonessential businesses have been ordered closed, students are now learning at home, and Illinois residents have been told to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
During Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Monday COVID-19 briefing, Ngozi Ezike, Illinois director of public health, announced the death of an inmate at Stateville Correctional Center, in Crest Hill, near Chicago. She also said 12 Stateville inmates are currently hospitalized and 77 inmates with symptoms are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff members also have symptoms and are being isolated.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website, as of Monday, a total of 16 IDOC staff members around the state have tested positive for the virus.
Ezike said the options for isolation in a prison are “limited in this focused setting” and that IDOC officials are having to get creative for how to isolate and treat inmates. Where there are not enough rooms to isolate inmates individually, Ezike said officials are considering isolating multiple lab-confirmed positive cases in the same place.
The Illinois Department of Public Health's Monday COVID-19 news release said that IDOC staff that work with inmates in isolation and quarantine and in the health center are wearing full personal protective equipment, and all corrections staff are wearing some protective equipment. IDOC staff members are also having their temperatures checked daily as they enter facilities.
Correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care, according to IDPH. Inmates who show symptoms are being tested.
IDOC did not respond to questions Monday about whether the confirmed case of the Menard employee has changed any procedures at the prison, and what ability IDOC has to care for inmates who may be in need of advanced treatment, like intensive care or ventilators.
Prisons have been a part of the statewide conversation about stemming the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, social advocacy groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, have called for the early release of all elderly and/or infirm prisoners, as well as those with fewer than 180 days left in their sentence, in order to cut down on an already overcrowded system.
Answers have been squishy, though, about whether the state sees early release as a real possibility. Speaking in Murphysboro on March 19, Pritzker addressed that question.
“That’s something that I’m always thinking about, because we should do something about the nearly 40,000 prisoners that we have in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Having said that, there are some very dangerous people who should not be considered. But there are others that are very vulnerable and who have committed some nonviolent offense and who should be first in line if we’re going to do something like that.”
Jason Sweat, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, addressed the issue of early parole for some inmates in a March 20 email to The Southern.
“As always, the Board will continue to review each case on an individual basis, taking careful consideration of the facts and circumstances present, including the protection of victims, the safety of those in the State's custody, and the overall safety of the public,” he wrote.
“The Board is also mindful of the nature of the current extraordinary circumstances present in all such cases as a result of COVID-19, while also recognizing that each decision must be made with the twin goals of protecting public safety and safely restoring releasees to productive lives upon return to the community."
Prisons in the state, including the many in Southern Illinois, have been on administrative shutdown because of concerns over the virus — meaning there are no visitors and movement is restricted within the facilities. The governor has also halted new transfers to IDOC facilities from county jails.
While it hasn’t proven a problem for his county yet, Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said he could see how, down the road, even housing just half a dozen inmates sentenced to IDOC could prove a challenge — currently, he has two.
“It’s just DOC pushing their problems off on us,” Vick said.
Right now, he said his jail’s work release housing, with about 40 beds between male and female inmates, is being used as an isolation area for new inmates. The Williamson County Jail has about 240 beds, which Vick said gives him some wiggle room. It’s the smaller counties, he said, that might feel the squeeze more.
Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolf oversees a jail of 44 beds. But, he said, the transfer stop hasn’t impacted his office much. In fact, he said, it seems like people are heeding the stay-at-home order and are also staying out of trouble — there haven’t been many new inmates in his county’s jail recently, he said.
Questions remain, though, as to whether IDOC’s measures will be enough to keep inmates and correctional officers safe during the pandemic. Some of Illinois’ oldest prisons, Menard included, have been criticized for the size of some of its cells. In his remarks on March 19, the governor said while these facilities have been updated with the times, many are still not built in a way that makes fighting the virus efficient.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.