Questions still loom about how to keep Illinois inmates, COs safe from COVID-19

“That’s something that I’m always thinking about, because we should do something about the nearly 40,000 prisoners that we have in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Having said that, there are some very dangerous people who should not be considered. But there are others that are very vulnerable and who have committed some nonviolent offense and who should be first in line if we’re going to do something like that.”

Jason Sweat, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, addressed the issue of early parole for some inmates in a March 20 email to The Southern.

“As always, the Board will continue to review each case on an individual basis, taking careful consideration of the facts and circumstances present, including the protection of victims, the safety of those in the State's custody, and the overall safety of the public,” he wrote.

“The Board is also mindful of the nature of the current extraordinary circumstances present in all such cases as a result of COVID-19, while also recognizing that each decision must be made with the twin goals of protecting public safety and safely restoring releasees to productive lives upon return to the community."