Rainbow Cafe selling calendar to raise money for new, more visible building in Carbondale

CARBONDALE― Rainbow Café has served the Southern Illinois LGBTQ community for 21 years. Now, they need more space than their current building provides.

To raise funds for the new building, Carrie Vine, vice-chair and Rainbow Café board member, and Kimberly Needham, an active volunteer, helped put together a 2022 calendar called “Farms & Faces” featuring Southern Illinoisans showing their support.

Michael Coleman, a board director for Rainbow Café, said the group wants a new building because it has a number of plans and initiatives that their current building can’t accommodate.

Currently, Rainbow Café is in a strip mall on Giant City Road where it has a small garage space, and two small rooms. It shares a bathroom with other businesses and a church.

Vine said the Rainbow Café has gone from just serving youth in the past few years, to serving the entire LGBTQ population. The center even changed its name officially from the “Rainbow Café LGBTQ Youth Center” to the “Rainbow Café LGBTQ Community Center.”

“Our programming is hugely expanding and we just don't have the room to do what we want to do,” Vine said. “We're ready to be out, I mean, we're ready to have our own space to just kind of move in and have our own permanent place, and do more with the space that we have.”

Coleman said the Rainbow Café hopes to move somewhere more visible in Carbondale — a location more easily accessible. The group said they are looking at locations on the Carbondale strip.

The idea to create a calendar featuring farmers arose because within the Cafe’s community efforts and fundraising efforts, many farmers have always been supportive.

So many individuals wanted to participate in the calendar, models had to be turned away, Vine said.

Vine said she hopes the calendar challenges people’s perceptions and helps to fight the stigma of things like HIV and ageism.

“It just became a big thing about talking about stigma, and showing what people living with HIV and fighting the stigma of HIV, because there's two long-term survivors of HIV in the calendar. There's elders in the calendar. You know, not your stereotypical, you know, models per se,” Vine said. “So I think it's important to have those people, you know, showcase that everybody is beautiful.”

All funds from the calendars will go towards the Rainbow Cafe’s new building fund.

Needham said she hopes the calendar sheds light on ageist perceptions that some people hold and shows farmers in this area can be supportive of the LGBTQ community and are not a stereotype.

“So many of our farmers in our area, who are big supporters of ours, they all have that bad rep,” Needham said. “So we really wanted, you know, to advertise for them too, because they always support us.”

As described in the calendar, the models are:

Karl Mackenbach, January

“Karl never grew up with the farm life but has taken to it with enthusiasm. He’s dedicated to his family and family farm that includes chickens, goats, a pig, a cow and his bees. Foraging, raising and farming food for his family brings him joy and purpose.

Curt Wilson, February

“Curt is a longtime Carbondale area musician, computer nerd, Buddhist, father, partner and activist who is hoping to help move the human race forward and hopes you do too.”

Matt Sronkoski, March

“What defines a person? Career? Progeny? Accomplishments? Well, those are all fine and good, but when we get right down to it, when we really get deep into the gizzard of it all, it is the chicken which perches highest upon life’s roost. My name is Matt and I am a proud chicken parent.”

Steven St. Julian, April

“Steven has been a life-long advocate for HIV awareness and prevention. After his own diagnosis in 1987 Steven moved back to Southern Illinois and spent his career at Jackson County Health Department advocating for clients and providing support. Steven is also a proud founding member of Rainbow Cafe and is a Board Member Emeritus. Steven retired from JCHD in 2019 and now spends his days in his Makanda home with his husband, Bruce, Mitzi the dog and Maxine the cat. Steven enjoys taking care of their home and socializing with friends.”

Jonny Gray, May

“Jonny is an associate professor in the School of Communication Studies at Southern Illinois University. Since January of 2013, he has been the host of “Isn’t It Queer,” a weekly LGBTQ+ news and talk show aired as a podcast on local community radio, WDBX. He is married to Craig Gingrich-Philbrook with whom he shares a home in Makanda. He has lived in Southern Illinois since 1999. In that time he has been involved in a variety of community projects including performances at the Kleinau Theatre, working as a beloved puppetista for the All Species Puppet Parade and volunteering at Rainbow Cafe. He is currently a founding member of SOIL Sisters: The Dirtiest Hoes of the Sacred Heartland, an aspirant house working towards recognition as a mission house for the international organization, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. He manifests as Sister Mothra Stewart, the kaiju of crafting. He enjoys doing all manner of crafts including painting, drawing, beading, sewing, baking and quilting. It’s a good thing!”

Faim Lee Jewls, June

“Who rescued who?” When he’s not busy on-stage capturing hearts, Faim Lee Jewls (also known as Julie off stage) is busy saving four-legged fur babies as he and his husband run their no-kill animal rescue shelter, MARS of Illinois. Pictured with him is his smallest rescue dog, Twinkie. Faim was born and raised in southern Illinois. As the current title holder of Southern Illinois Pride King, he has been involved in many community functions benefiting the Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ center. If you are interested in adding a new pup to your family, or wish to donate to the cause please visit MARS of Illinois at www.dogsfrommars.net.”

Bob Iltis, July

“Bob is the 64-year-old baby from a family of Badgers (Cheeseheads). After a stint in the Peace Corps, where he met his future spouse, Bob returned to the US from seven years in Nepal to pursue a master’s degree in Agriculture from SIU Carbondale. In 1994, Bob married Sharon Fletcher and the two purchased a home east of Cobden IL. The two began raising poultry, a few horses and a donkey, several dogs and cats, and beef cattle. Bob taught Ag. classes at SIU then became a licensed professional land surveyor in 2009, all the while also playing and singing country and western dance tunes in several ensembles and writing and performing in the comic folk duo, RognboB. By accident, Bob became a Tomato Fertility King in 2008. He is an Eagle Scout. He supports progressive causes that promote peace, justice and tolerance.”

Mike Hatfield, August

“The Hatfield family (Michael, Jessica, Iris and Oliver) are the owners of Flyway Family Farm, which is a small family farm specializing in organically grown gourmet mushrooms. They are nestled in the heart of the Shawnee Hills, surrounded by Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The health and happiness of their plants, fungi, animals and soils is their top priority year-round. They sell fresh mushrooms, mushroom jerky, pickled shiitake, seasoning salts and grow kits. www.flywayfamilyfarm.com.”

Marvin Miller, September

“Marvin has been around horses all his life. Marvin grew up Amish and learned how to plow fields using horses from a very young age. He has been a farmer for 30 plus years. He joined the team at Rose ‘O Sharon Equine Farm in the spring of 2014. R.O.S.E. Farm is a family-owned business (Ann and Katie Garrett) in Makanda, IL, which Marvin, his partner Katie and their 2-year-old son, Wesley Patrick, all manage the farm together. They teach both Western and English riding as well as the groundwork and recently they have started holding equine-assisted mindfulness and equine-assisted personal growth and development workshops at the farm. www. roseosharonfarm.com.”

T-roy Bandy, October

“Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch was founded in 1986. For 34 years it was ran by the original generation. Then James Troy Bandy II, his wife Kelly and their 11-year-old son, took over the family business in 2021 and are dedicated to making the farm welcoming and inclusive to everyone. Bandy’s Pumpkin Patch offers a large selection of pumpkins, fall decorations, a 10-acre corn maze, wheelchair accessible hayrides, a 4200 sq ft activity barn for the kiddos, a sensory fire pit and 2 private fire pits available to rent out for private parties. The Bandys actively spread the message “Be Kind” and push for acceptance of all walks of life. Located at: 15020 Pumpkin Patch Rd in Johnston City, IL. www.bandyspumpkinpatch.com.”

Whitney Tyson, November

“Whitney is a transgender man, husband, father and soon to be grandfather. He came out while living in San Diego in the early 80’s. This was during the early days of the AIDS crisis, and he lost many friends to this terrible virus. He participated in LGBT rodeo before moving to the midwest, eventually settling in southern Illinois. He loves spending time with family and friends, travel, woodburning and photography.”

Anthony Wyatt, December

“Anthony has been an active volunteer with Jackson County Health Department since 1995. Tony serves as a Client Representative/Peer Navigator for Southern Illinois Care Connect Program. Tony’s position is three-fold. He provides support and education for those living with HIV. He provides education to the community as a whole and specifically targets the youth population to reduce the transmission and increase the knowledge about HIV. Lastly, Tony serves on a variety of state-wide and local advisory boards, lending his expertise and advocacy experience to issues and policies regarding HIV. Please visit www.jchdonline.org to find out more about PrEP and the Southern Illinois HIV Care Connect Program.”

A preview of the calendar can be viewed here: https://issuu.com/rainbowcafe/docs/farms_and_faces_for_issuu-2?fbclid=IwAR3ZEFXJpUvwkpCvZ2u4fH1IeVEjH-Cts-RF0QjUSpLP-4HI-VGIm0xXaek

Calendar’s are $15 to purchase if bought in person and $20 with shipping. They can be found at Rainbow Cafe’s website, the Neighborhood Co-op, Muddy Roots Collective, The Carbondale Farmers Market, or at the Last Chance Gift Fair at Buckwater on Sunday, December 19 from 11-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.