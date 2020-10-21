Rainbow Cafe takes 20th anniversary celebration online

“Youth who find themselves in an environment that does not affirm their identity, or places them at risk for abuse and victimization, can benefit from access to supportive individuals to help them maintain their own safety while also providing an outlet for them to be their authentic selves,” the study said. Bell said this is why its so vital to get as many programs back off the ground now. She said many had to be shuttered because of COVID restrictions.

Last year, the Rainbow Cafe’s gala raised about $10,000, but Bell said this year she’s only hoping for $5,000.

They are already on their way, though. Carrie Vine is a board member for the Rainbow Cafe and said within about 24 hours, the live auction items had already raised $1,600. Vine is in charge of this year’s silent auction and she said she hopes the online format will actually boost revenue — she had to break baskets apart this year to ensure everyone got a fair shot at seeing what came in each. This was because they couldn’t rummage through them as they normally would in person.