Rainbow Cafe takes 20th anniversary celebration online

CARBONDALE — Much as it did with this year’s pride celebration, Carbondale’s Rainbow Cafe has had to make a change in plans for its annual gala and fundraiser because of COVID-19.
This year marks the 20th year that the Rainbow Cafe has offered services for LGBTQ youth and their families. It was going to be celebrated in the traditional big fashion with food from Cristaudo’s, beer from Scratch, live music and speakers — the works. But, Tara Bell, board chair of the group, said this year will have to be different.
“This year has been extremely challenging,” Bell said of the COVID-19 restrictions limiting events. She said the anniversary gala and fundraiser has been shifted online, and that includes its annual silent auction. Bell said this year there are 80 items on the block from local businesses and artists and bidding began at noon on Tuesday. Bell said she hopes to bring in “some very needed funds” to change the space the Rainbow Cafe uses as its home base to be more COVID-friendly.
But it’s more about the need for this space that is taking center stage. Bell said as the region has gone through the various COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns, there has been a significant toll taken on LGBTQ youth who live with unsupportive families.
Research by the Trevor Project, an organization that works to reduce LGBTQ youth suicide, said the decrease in positive social interactions can have a significant impact on LGBTQ youths.
“Youth who find themselves in an environment that does not affirm their identity, or places them at risk for abuse and victimization, can benefit from access to supportive individuals to help them maintain their own safety while also providing an outlet for them to be their authentic selves,” the study said. Bell said this is why its so vital to get as many programs back off the ground now. She said many had to be shuttered because of COVID restrictions.
Last year, the Rainbow Cafe’s gala raised about $10,000, but Bell said this year she’s only hoping for $5,000.
They are already on their way, though. Carrie Vine is a board member for the Rainbow Cafe and said within about 24 hours, the live auction items had already raised $1,600. Vine is in charge of this year’s silent auction and she said she hopes the online format will actually boost revenue — she had to break baskets apart this year to ensure everyone got a fair shot at seeing what came in each. This was because they couldn’t rummage through them as they normally would in person.
Bell said she and her team are doing the best they can. There is a scheduled virtual gala video that will go live on the Rainbow Cafe’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday. On top of this, Bell said supporters can also call Cristaudo’s in Carbondale by 7 p.m. Thursday to reserve a special takeout meal that will benefit the Rainbow Cafe. She said Scratch Brewing Company is also offering growlers and bottles of beer that can be reserved by noon on Friday, again with some proceeds going to the Rainbow Cafe. This will all be picked up in time for the gala video launch Saturday.
Bell said they have made it as much fun as they could with special video appearances by local musicians Jenny Pape and Kurt Wilson as well as myriad other entertainers and speakers.
Returning to the group’s core mission, Bell and Vine both stressed how important their role is both in normal and pandemic times.
“The physical in-person support is really crucial,” Bell said.
Vine noted that the Rainbow Cafe has tried hard to keep their youth engaged during the pandemic, but the need is still strong.
“I think Rainbow Cafe now more than ever is super important,” Vine said.
The virtual gala will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday through the Rainbow Cafe’s various social media outlets, including Facebook at facebook.com/RainbowCafeLGBTYouthCenter and YouTube at bit.ly/RainbowCafeYT. The silent auction is at bit.ly/RainbowCafeAuction. More information about the Rainbow Cafe is at rainbowcafe.org.
