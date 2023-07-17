INA — Long-time Rend Lake College (RLC) Trustee Randall Crocker died Sunday morning. The two-time board member was a strong supporter of RLC.

Randall served two stints on the RLC Board of Trustees, the first from 1997-2009. He wasn't away long before being reappointed to the board in 2013 to fill a vacant seat. In 2015, he was elected to an additional four-year term on the board and again to a six-year term in 2019.

"Randall was a solid supporter of Rend Lake College and our students," said RLC President Terry Wilkerson. "His vote always focused on what best served the students, the community and the college. It's a pleasure to have someone like Randall on the board; someone supportive of our mission, who works as a team with the rest of the board, and respectfully offers his unbiased opinion and vote. He will be missed, and we at RLC owe him our appreciation."

“Randall was the kind of public servant that every community needs but few are fortunate enough to have," added RLC CFO John Gulley. "He served Rend Lake College, his community of Sesser, and Franklin County with steady, dependable leadership, but he was never the kind to seek attention or recognition for what he did. He served for the right reasons. He will be missed by those of us who were fortunate enough to call him a friend, and his impactful leadership will be missed by the entire region.”

Crocker also served for many years on the Franklin County Board, including serving as its chair. Randall owned and operated Crocker Construction and did both commercial and residential construction. He and his family owned and operated Crocker Insurance Agency in Sesser until Randall and his wife Cindi retired from the insurance business in 2020 after more than 30 years.

A former RLC student himself, Crocker's tenure on the RLC board is tied for third-longest with 22 years of service. Only Marvin Scott (35 years) and Dr. Richard Simpson (23 years) served longer.

Visitation services will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Valier First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at Valier First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Randall R. Crocker Family Memorial Scholarship. Gifts can be mailed to Cindy Crocker, P.O. Box 303, Sesser, IL 62884.