3rd Jackson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A third Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Jackson County Health Department.

The individual is a male in his late teens. He is doing well and is at home on isolation, according to the Saturday news release. This is the third lab-confirmed positive of COVID-19 in the county. He is believed to have been exposed through contact with another individual with the disease, according to the health department. He is not allowed to leave home until he is well and can no longer spread the disease.

There is also one positive case in Williamson County, and one positive case in Franklin County.

Public health officials are investigating the case, speaking with people with whom he may have had contact before his diagnosis. Public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Even if they are not symptomatic, they will be quarantined for a period of time that would allow symptoms to develop and pass. Anyone contacted by public health officials is asked to respond promptly.