CARTERVILLE — With every passing year, an already older population becomes older still, and with advanced age comes advanced medical problems. According to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS), "Now that the baby boomer generation has reached age 65, the number of geriatric patients EMS may encounter will increase dramatically." Further, the JEMS report stated that elderly patients are three times more likely to be taken to the emergency room by ambulance, which means an increased demand on emergency personnel. And that is exactly what the Carterville Fire Department (CFD) is experiencing now.

Driving through Carterville, people may have noticed the Fire Department has been posting their number of calls responded to for some time, and the numbers have been increasing. The reason? There are several according to the Carterville Mayor.

"We have seen an increase in EMS [Emergency Medical Services] responses in the last few years," said Carterville Mayor Bradley M. Robinson. In 2019, the total Fire and EMS calls was 1,264. For 2022, that number has risen to 1,882. There are a few factors to account for the increase, Mayor Robinson said. "One is Carterville FD contracted with the Village of Cambria to cover their EMS calls when they could no longer adequately staff their volunteer ambulance service. Carterville FD also covers EMS for the Village of Crainville and additional unincorporated portions on the west side of Williamson County. Other factors include an increased population of the coverage area and an aging population," said Robinson.

To meet the growing demand for EMS services, the CFD staffed one firefighter/paramedic along with dispatching volunteers to respond to calls, Mayor Robinson said. "As call volumes increased, we added a part time person to accompany the on duty FF/Medic. This allowed for faster responses out of the station on calls," Robinson said.

But as call volume increased, the part time shifts were expanded from 8 to 12 hours a day, and today the CFD now has 24 hour part time shifts to meet the increasing volume, Robinson said, who added that the CFD had to add an additional bunk room to give the overnight staff a place to sleep. To help with recruitment, Robinson said Carterville has increased its hourly rates to recruit more paramedics and EMTs to meet the growing need.

As demand for emergency services increases, so do the costs. Robinson said that the number one challenge facing the CFD was finance and recruitment.

Right now CFD operates with part time staff, because full time staff would be great but too expensive, Robinson said. "Additional full time staff would be beneficial but is very cost prohibitive. Besides the cost of wages and benefits, the biggest challenge is the state’s public safety pension requirements," Robinson said.

"Because Carterville is over 5000 in population (5848), every full time firefighter and police officer must participate in a local pension program regulated by the state. Prior to being forced into the state public safety pensions in 2012, the City‘s total pension obligation for all employees was $72,000. Today, because of the state mandate, the FD and PD alone are around $500,000. That obligation is paid from property taxes, so the city is always reluctant to add full time public safety staff because it will directly affect our residents' tax bills," Robinson explained.

Despite the financial and recruitment challenges, the CFD continues to meet the growing demand of an aging community.

"The individuals that work at Carterville FD are more than just employees," Robinson said. "Despite having scheduled shifts and an on-call shift, the members of CFD remain tethered to the firehouse, always listening, knowing there are never enough on duty to handle more than one regular call at a time. This holds true for all city employees though. Because of our size and finances, we just don’t have a deep bench. Our employees are very dedicated and know that working for Carterville is not just a 9-5 job. They always step up when the community is in need," Robinson said.

Beyond taxation, the CFD uses fundraising to help furnish the fire department.

"We are a small career department but everyone working together makes the Carterville Fire Department a success," said Ron Rains, the CFD Fire Chief. And Carterville is a small town, but with fundraising, locals have a chance to show their appreciation for the emergency personnel who keep them safe.

"In the near future, we will be fundraising at the sunset concert series as we have every year. We sell Ribeye sandwiches, chips and a drink," said Chief Rains, who has confidence this year's fundraising event will be very supportive as it has been in years past, the money from which goes to what Chief Rains likes to call the wants more so than the needs of the Fire Department.

Whether the fundraiser money goes to the needs or wants, a comment from the CFD Facebook page shows that the folks at the Carterville Fire Department have likely earned it: "Our Brown family can't thank you enough for your Ambulance service, your quick response, your great training & also your kindness to an old woman in the floor with a broken hip & femur. I thank God for you all every day.”

And that's just one voice of thanks among many in Carterville whom the CFD have served.