Real Green People: A conversation with nature enthusiast Les Winkeler

MB: What are some of the greatest conservation improvements/accomplishments that you’ve seen down here in the last several decades?

LW: I think the greatest thing is the restoration of the Cache River area. The area looks completely different now than when I first saw it 30 years ago. I love the fact that the World Shooting and Recreational Complex was built in Sparta. It brings people from all over the world to Southern Illinois. The revival of wild turkey, river otters and bobcats in Southern Illinois have been great conservation success stories, too.

One of the things I'm looking forward to is what the state and federal governments do to the Mississippi River floodplains in Alexander County. The constant flooding and the situation with the levee makes agricultural use seem foolhardy in the future. It would be awesome to see much of that land revert to wetlands. If large tracts are converted to public lands I believe that would be an incredible drawing card for the region — the Everglades of the North.

MB: What keeps you hopeful about the future of ‘wild lands’ and ‘wild things’ in Southern Illinois and beyond?

LW: I see passion and enthusiasm in young people. Young people give me hope, in general. But I think one upside of the pandemic is that it forced Millennials and those younger to "pause," and what they saw was that we cannot sustain an economy and a civilization based on fossil fuels and consumption. And because they have to live in the future, unlike us baby-boomers, they are looking for solutions. And I believe they will find them.

