Real Green People: Gator Automotive owner Karen Greenberg

Although auto repair was not what I came here to do, during the early 1980s the changes in automotive technology opened new areas of specialization that suited my science background and I became involved with diagnostic and electrical systems work.

MB: What advice might you give to "green people" with traditionally non-green jobs?

KG: Living your principles at work can be difficult. But I believe a person needs to focus on what they can control.

For example, when we built our current facility on North Reed Station Road in Carbondale, we tried to be as green as possible. The big one for us was installing geothermal cooling and heating. We also recycle everything from cardboard, to tires, to metal. We buy products that minimize or negate impacts on the environment like purchasing antifreeze from an antifreeze recycler and buying oil in bulk to reduce plastic waste.

And if you are in our waiting area you will be surrounded by plants, including our 50-plus-year-old Cycad, maps, the periodic table, magazines and books all of which are intended to help people appreciate the complexity, vastness, and beauty of the world.

MB: Outside of work, what do you do to be the green change you want to see in the world?