Real Green People: Hope is an action

Earlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their first major report since 2013. The news was not good. In a nutshell, the global warming that has already occurred has changed planetary support systems in ways that are irreversible on timescales of centuries to millennia.
Namely, the oceans will continue to warm and become more acidic. Sea levels will rise. Mountain and polar glaciers will continue melting. And extreme weather events (droughts, storms, heatwaves) will become more intense and frequent.
On the heels of the IPCC report, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared the first ever water shortage at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir on the Colorado River – the result of a 22-year long mega-drought. Water from the Colorado River serves 40 million people in seven western states and the declaration triggered immediate water rationing measures.
And finally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared July 2021 the earth’s hottest month on record.
Essentially, the climate changes that have been predicted for decades have arrived, with a vengeance.
The good news?
Well, the IPCC report emphasized that we still have an opportunity to prevent the most devastating impacts of climate change in the future. And that is important because every little bit of warming that can be averted will help our kids and grandkids suffer less.
Of course, it’s the kids and the next generations, in general, that will suffer the most as global temperatures potentially creep-up to civilization-altering levels. It’s their futures that are at risk of being stolen.
For me, leaving my kids a livable planet is my big ‘Why’. As in, ‘Why work to be the green change you want to see in the word?’ Perhaps, it is your “Why’, too. Hopefully, it’s a ‘Why’ that is big enough to motivate you to do more.
Regarding hope, I often ask my interviewees for this column what makes them feel hopeful. And I’ve often said that young people passionate about saving the planet give me hope. But I recently read this quote, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that helped me realize that looking for hope in other people can be a cop out:
“Hope is something that you create with your actions. Hope is something you have to manifest into the world, and once one person has hope, it can be contagious.”
In other words, hope is not a strategy!
So, instead of staring at the IPCC report feeling panicked and helpless, I’ve identified actions that could be taken every day to help folks feel less helpless and potentially create some contagious hope.
Take action to support plant and animal conservation and create wildlife habitat: Well-functioning ecosystems provide invaluable ecosystem services (i.e. water storage and filtration, erosion control), while fields and forests are carbon sinks that will be vital to achieving net zero carbon emissions.
Take action to reduce your personal waste production, especially plastics: There is no ‘away’ in anything that gets thrown away, especially plastics, which are filling-up our oceans, and 99% of plastics come from fossil fuels.
Take action to reduce your carbon footprint: There is no one magic bullet for reducing your carbon footprint. Making a meaningful reduction will include a combination of flying less, driving less, using less electricity and natural gas, eating less meat, etc.
Take action to support community sustainability: Global supply chains have never been a good idea and the more self-sufficient a community can be, the better. So, support and get involved in community everything: gardens, co-ops, radio. Of course, support local businesses and agriculture, too.
Take political action: Acting locally includes electing enlightened local leaders. We can act globally, too, by supporting and working to elect people that have the vision, desire, and power to save the planet as human habitat.
‘Vote’ with your dollars: I’ve read that less than 100 companies are responsible for the majority of the carbon emissions on the planet. By simply not buying from or investing in those companies, you will be directly impacting them financially.
Take steps to improve your health and self-reliance abilities: If, and when, there are disruptions in essential services, the ability to ‘survive’ for even short periods of time will be critical. The fitter and more prepared you are to ‘rough it’, the better off you will be.
In the end, friends, it certainly feels like the future of the planet as a comfortable and safe place for humans to live is up for grabs in 2021.
But to quote Dr. Seuss, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better, it’s not.”
And in a world where so much is uncertain right now, we would be wise to follow the advice of that famous Illinoisan, Abraham Lincoln, who said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it!”
