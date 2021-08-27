Real Green People: Hope is an action

Of course, it’s the kids and the next generations, in general, that will suffer the most as global temperatures potentially creep-up to civilization-altering levels. It’s their futures that are at risk of being stolen.

For me, leaving my kids a livable planet is my big ‘Why’. As in, ‘Why work to be the green change you want to see in the word?’ Perhaps, it is your “Why’, too. Hopefully, it’s a ‘Why’ that is big enough to motivate you to do more.

Regarding hope, I often ask my interviewees for this column what makes them feel hopeful. And I’ve often said that young people passionate about saving the planet give me hope. But I recently read this quote, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that helped me realize that looking for hope in other people can be a cop out:

“Hope is something that you create with your actions. Hope is something you have to manifest into the world, and once one person has hope, it can be contagious.”

In other words, hope is not a strategy!

So, instead of staring at the IPCC report feeling panicked and helpless, I’ve identified actions that could be taken every day to help folks feel less helpless and potentially create some contagious hope.