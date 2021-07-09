 Skip to main content
Real Green People: How Maria Maring went from passive observer to wanting to save the Earth
Real Green People

Real Green People: How Maria Maring went from passive observer to wanting to save the Earth

I’ve often said that one of the things that keeps me hopeful about saving the planet as human habitat are young people who are 'pissed' about the planet that they are inheriting. That’s why I am excited to feature 21-year-old Maria Maring here this month.

Maria is a 2018 graduate of Carbondale Community High School and is currently attending the University of Illinois. She’s an impressive young person with a passion for ‘saving the planet’, but she’s not pissed.

Anxious, yes. But not pissed.

She says, “There's too much anger in the world already. Mother Earth preaches gratitude and compassion, and I therefore subscribe to those attributes.”

Mike Baltz: Where did you get your passion for environmentalism?

Maria Maring: There was no singular moment that my passion began. Growing up in the Shawnee, I have always been connected with nature, ever since day one.

That being said, I initially went to the University of Illinois to study astrophysics. I did that because I thought the solution to my climate change-driven anxiety was to ignore it. I thought that pursuing environmentalism as a career was a death sentence for my mental health.

But, it didn’t take me long to realize that the only way to combat my anxiety was to be the change in the world that I so desperately wanted to see. How could I passively witness Earth’s suffering only to turn a blind eye? That’s just not an option for me. So, I transferred to major in the Earth, Society, and Environmental Sustainability program. Additionally, I’m pursuing a major in Spanish, a minor in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, and the Certificate in Environmental Writing.

MB: Who is someone that has been an inspiration to you on this path?

MM: As the student editor of the semesterly environmental publication Q Magazine and a Communications Intern at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment, I have been honored to spend time with some really inspiring individuals. My mentor Natalie Kofler brought to light the importance of equity, ethics, and inclusion at the center of environmentalism. Robin Wall Kimmerer’s writings taught me about spiritualism and to embrace Indigenous wisdoms. And U of I alum Katherine Hayhoe helped me understand that the best thing I can do to fight climate change is to talk about it.

MB: What are you working on right now that has got you the most excited?

MM:  As co-president of the Student Sustainability Leadership Council and the vice chair of the Student Sustainability Committee, I am planning the inaugural UIUC Sustainability Summit for October 2021. This month-long celebration will provide a platform for a wide variety of sustainability-focused groups to strut their stuff. I want to showcase sustainability in a fun and accessible way. The events may include roundtables, research symposiums, letter-writing workshops, and tours of places like the Sustainable Student Farm.

MB: What keeps you hopeful about the future?

MM: I bounce back-and-forth between optimism and hopelessness. Truthfully, I don’t get my environmental passion and energy from a place of hope: I’m striving for sustainability out of absolute necessity. If we don’t change our ways of living right now, Earth will be irrevocably damaged. I tirelessly strive for the future because I have no other choice.

MB: What do you like to say to the readers, most of whom are decades older than you? What would you like them to do?

MM: First of all, I want to say that it’s not your fault. There’s a stereotype to blame the “boomers,” and that’s not right. It’s a collective lack of action that has gotten us here.

So, my advice is the same whether you are 17 or 70: Get involved. Stop being a passive witness to environmental degradation. Think globally, act locally. Volunteer with Carbondale Food Autonomy or the Union County Farm. Volunteer with Keep Carbondale Beautiful. Get connected with the Southern Illinois Chapter of the Sunrise Movement. Talk about climate change with your family and friends. Be cognizant of your environmental footprint. Hold yourself and others accountable.

Ultimately, please don’t be tired. This fight is too sacred to surrender. Mother Earth is depending on all of us.

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

 

