Real Green People: Meet Treesong — Carbondale environmental activist, writer and radio host

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

Like so many Carbondale residents, Treesong is a transplant from the Chicagoland area. He grew up in Brookfield and developed an early interest in the environment while taking hikes in a nearby forest preserve with his grandfather.

He came to Carbondale as a student and an event his freshman year at SIU changed the course of his life. These days, he is a father, husband, author, and a talk radio host.

Mike Baltz: Tell me about how you developed your professional interest in the environment and conservation.

Treesong: I came to Carbondale because my brother was studying at SIU. I decided to study at SIU too, where I got my bachelor's degree in philosophy. But during my freshman year, I went to an event organized by the Student Environmental Center (SEC). That event was about vegetarianism, but once I started going to the meetings and on the field trips, I quickly became interested in the Shawnee Forest and the forest defense work SEC was involved with at the time.

MB: Of course, your name is unique. Can you share something about that?

Treesong: My birth name was Justin Patrick O'Neill. I liked that name, but I came up with my new name near the end of my undergraduate studies. I knew that my environmental interests represented a major change in who I was and what I was doing with my life. I wanted to reflect that change in some tangible way.

MB: When did you start your radio show on WDBX and how would you describe your show?

Treesong: That's a good question! I think sometime in 2000. I went on the show as a guest in 1999 or 2000 to speak about SEC events. I was invited back and quickly became a co-host. The show, Your Community Spirit, is about environmental news and local happenings. We often talk about serious topics, but our sense of humor and stories about solutions keep it enjoyable and uplifting.

MB: Specific to your book writing, can you talk about the evolution of that?

Treesong: I've been interested in science fiction and other forms of speculative fiction (horror, fantasy) since I was a small child. I wrote my first fan fiction when I was in grade school.

The Super Derecho of 2009 was a turning point for me in terms of my writing. Sometime after the derecho, I decided to combine my writing interests with my interests in environmental and climate work. I remember that epiphany quite vividly – how my two great professional passions in life could go hand-in-hand! I could write sci-fi and other fiction with a climate focus.

MB: What is the most important advice you would give to folks that are trying to be the green change they want to see in the world?

Treesong: With big problems like the climate crisis, it's important to focus on what you can do about it. Sometimes the problems seem so big that we feel powerless or don't know where to start. No matter how big the problem seems, there's always something you can do about it. And it usually starts with your current interests and the people you know in your community. You can work together with others in your community to support systemic changes in favor of climate justice. Starting small and local helps, even if your long-term goal is to have a regional, national, or global impact.

MB: What's your vision for southern Illinois moving forward? When you close your eyes, what does Carbondale look like in 2050?

Treesong: I see Carbondale and Southern Illinois becoming regional models for climate justice and a just transition to cleaner energy sources.

I don't expect that we'll actually change the name of Carbondale to Solardale. But we can adopt the spirit of Solardale -- a town where clean energy, ecological policy, and a remarkable degree of community involvement have transformed our town and entire region for the better. We can become a town and region where people work together to help each other thrive in a clean energy, ecologically-rooted, cooperative economy. There is plenty of time between now and 2050 to make these the principles at the heart of our entire town and region.

MB: What makes you hopeful when you think about the world your daughter will grow up in?

Treesong: Youth activists, particularly youth climate activists, give me hope. They shouldn't have to spend their precious days of youth working on political activism. But they're doing it because they have to. They're finding new and innovative ways to stop harmful fossil fuel projects and support helpful projects like the Green New Deal. We should do all that we can to support their work.

But regardless of how much or how little hope we feel, we can still do our part to make the world a better place. We can have the courage to act for climate justice even though we don't know what the outcome of our actions will be. We should act for climate justice because it's the right thing to do, regardless of how much hope we feel at the moment.

For information about where to find Treesong’s books visit www.treesong.org.

