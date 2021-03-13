Real Green People: Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services owner Andy West

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
Andy West is one of my conservation heroes.
He was born and raised in Southern Illinois and has been working to discover, protect, and restore natural areas in this part of the state for almost 50 years.
West has three children with his wife, Veronica, and he contends they all have fond memories of forced forest marches to wild places all over Southern Illinois. (I was not able to reach West’s children before my story deadline to substantiate that claim.)
Mike Baltz: Tell me about how you ended up in conservation for a career?
Andy West: Even early on, I don’t think I had any doubt that I would someday work in conservation. I grew up in Anna and spent much of my free time as a kid tagging along with my older cousins hiking, hunting, foraging, and fishing in the southern Ozark Hills of Union and Alexander counties, with side trips to the Mississippi bottomlands.”
Summers and odd times during and after college allowed me to work in fisheries, wildlife conservation, and field biology around the upper Midwest and Canada. This pushed me toward careers in land and resource management.
I spent 30 years working for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the first 15 years as a natural area biologist and the second 15 as site superintendent at Trail of Tears State Forest. Following the Blagojevich purges, I spent a year as a biologist/ecologist with the Shawnee National Forest then three years working as a supervisory waterfowl biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. I returned to Illinois in 2006 to work as a private contractor doing invasive plant removal for IDNR and private landowners.
MB: Tell me about your company Ozark Koala.
AW: I started Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services in 2009 after recognizing that there was a need for private contractors to undertake land management jobs that agencies and landowners can’t do on their own. We offer forestry, wildlife, and natural community/habitat restoration services and have a talented staff of 13 to 15 field crew and program specialists, many drawn from the excellent forestry and wildlife programs at SIU. One of the blessings for me is that I can use my experience and training to mentor people as they move forward in their careers.
MB: And the name of your company?
AW: In graduate school in the 70s, a friend of mine and I were discussing how our native marsupial, the Virginia Opossum, didn’t get much respect. We thought that renaming it might help it gain some respect, so we came up with Ozark Koala. When I needed a name for our company, which is in a contracting niche that puddles along (carefully and honestly) through life, it felt like a perfect fit.
MB: What do you feel are some of the greatest threats to our natural areas?
AW: I’d say the big three are (1) indifference to land health, (2) invasive species, and (3) lack of conservation continuity.
I honestly believe that most landowners want to do the right thing by the land. And during our first meetings with all clients, we often discuss options that will sustain and nurture both human and non-human health. In the end, most folks choose sustainable, environmentally-friendly approaches. That’s encouraging to me and I think it’s our job as conservationists to help people rediscover that basic urge to be good stewards of the lands.
Invasive species, both plants and animals, pose a tremendous threat to our native species. And since we put ‘em there, I believe it’s our job to intervene and take ‘em out! But invasive species control can be expensive and long-term funding for land management can be problematic.
Which leads to the final threat, and that is continuity of management. We must approach land conservation, especially invasive species management and working with fire and other disturbance-dependent habitats, as long-term, even multi-generational projects.
MB: What makes you hopeful about the future of natural areas in Southern Illinois?
AW: First, I’m concerned that there is a lack of understanding about science and how it can work to guide us through environmental and social challenges. There needs to be a greater understanding of the relationship between a healthy planet and human survival.
Having said that, I’m going to say that I’m cautiously optimistic about the future. I’m encouraged to see people, landowners and agency folks, who are working to heal and nurture this little piece of the planet. And the young people who work with me have a wonderful grasp of what needs to be done to co-exist within natural systems. They understand how to, like Aldo Leopold said, assume a more humble, honest role as “plain citizens” rather than trying to dominate nature.