Real Green People: Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services owner Andy West

I spent 30 years working for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the first 15 years as a natural area biologist and the second 15 as site superintendent at Trail of Tears State Forest. Following the Blagojevich purges, I spent a year as a biologist/ecologist with the Shawnee National Forest then three years working as a supervisory waterfowl biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. I returned to Illinois in 2006 to work as a private contractor doing invasive plant removal for IDNR and private landowners.

MB: Tell me about your company Ozark Koala.

AW: I started Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services in 2009 after recognizing that there was a need for private contractors to undertake land management jobs that agencies and landowners can’t do on their own. We offer forestry, wildlife, and natural community/habitat restoration services and have a talented staff of 13 to 15 field crew and program specialists, many drawn from the excellent forestry and wildlife programs at SIU. One of the blessings for me is that I can use my experience and training to mentor people as they move forward in their careers.

MB: And the name of your company?