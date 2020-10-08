Real Green People: Rob Rothrock created a 15-acre prairie on his property near Pomona

Rob Rothrock: The original plan, when I bought this property back in 1977, was to put a spec house on it, sell it and move to British Columbia. When that plan fell through, I began the 20-year project that was building my house. The 40 acres of land, which was a mix of forest and fescue fields, mostly sat there until the house project was close to being finished. It wasn’t until almost 2000 that I really started on the prairie project.

MB: Why did you get started on this?

RR: I’ve always had a passion for plants and I put a lot of effort into landscaping around my house. But I got more and more interested in native plants and I saw so many of the remnant prairies in Southern Illinois blinking out and that concerned me. So, I got the bright idea of turning the fescue fields into some kind of prairie habitat and maybe saving some of those plants.

MB: What have been the challenges?