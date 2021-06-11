Real Green People: Save the world or lose the planet? You decide

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

This column started in April 2020, which was the 50-year anniversary of the first Earth Day.

That month, the National Geographic Society commemorated the landmark anniversary with a double issue of their magazine with two covers: One cover said, "How We Saved the World: An Optimist’s Guide to Life on Earth in 2070." When you flipped the magazine, there was another cover, "How We Lost the Planet: A Pessimist’s Guide to Life on Earth in 2070."

Now, whether you are an optimist or a pessimist, these days, preserving the world as human habitat is clearly something to be concerned about.

But first, some good news: In wealthy countries, like the United States, the air, water, and land are cleaner than fifty years ago, endangered species now receive special protections, and the use of DDT and other dangerous chemicals has been banned.

I was too young to remember that first Earth Day, and I doubt there were many Earth Day activities in Millstadt, Illinois, where I grew-up, but for the last 50 years I have lived in a country where things have sort of felt like they were getting better.