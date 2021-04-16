Real Green People: SIU's Charles Ruffner passes on his passion for forestry, fire

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

There are teachers that you remember and then there are teachers that change the course of your life.

Dr. Charles Ruffner is a teacher who has changed the course of many young lives.

As a professor in Southern Illinois University's Forestry Program, Ruffner doesn’t just teach. He is passionate about forestry, and fire, and conservation (among other things) and his enthusiasm is more than just contagious.

The fact that so many of his former students are working in forestry and conservation, right here in Southern Illinois, speaks to the impact he has had on them.

Mike Baltz: Tell me about yourself. How did you end up as a fire ecologist?

Charles Ruffner: I grew up in south central Pennsylvania, in the Gettysburg-York area. Nearby there was the original Pennsylvania Forestry Academy at Penn State Mont Alto. When I got out of the Army, I enrolled in that forestry school because it was near my family’s hometown and I could still serve in the National Guard from there.