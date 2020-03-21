Red Cross to host blood drives at Carbondale, Marion Banterra locations

In response to the nationwide blood shortage because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Banterra Bank has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host a mobile blood unit at two banking center locations.

The mobile blood unit will be at the Carbondale Banterra locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at 1500 W. Main St., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at 3201 Banterra Drive in Marion.

Because of the pandemic, the American Red Cross has implemented additional measures to ensure the health and safety of all donors. This includes taking temperatures before giving, placing chairs outside the mobile unit and requiring social distancing. Donors can also wait in their cars if they feel more comfortable.

To be eligible to give blood, you must be at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have a valid photo ID. Appointments can be made in advance at RedCrossBlood.org or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For information, call 866-226-8377, or go to www.banterra.com.

— The Southern

