Redistricting scrambles races for Jackson County Board

Redistricting is has resulted in three Republican Jackson County Board incumbents facing off for two seats while several Democratic incumbents are running in new districts.

Ultimately, voters in Jackson County will select two county board members from each of seven districts in the November general election.

District 2 incumbents Daniel Bost and Andrew Erebes are seeking re-election to the county board as is Gene Basden II, an incumbent from District 3. New district boundaries now place him in District 2 and on the ballot against the other incumbents.

The top two vote-getters likely will face Democrats Rebecca Mathis and Rodney Beckhman, the only candidates on their party’s primary ballot for the District 2 seats.

The only other Republican on the primary ballot is District 1 incumbent Jan Phillips. There are no Democratic candidates vying for a place on the November ballot in District 1.

On the Democratic ballot, all other county board districts have just two candidates, each of who presumably will be up for election in November. In District 3, candidates are board incumbents C.J. Calandro and Tamiko Mueller.'

Mueller, because of new district boundaries moves from District 4. Likewise, District 7 incumbent Christine Snyder is running for a seat in District 4 along with Faith Miller.

Incumbents seeking the Democratic nomination include Julie Peterson and John Rendleman in District 5, Scott Comparato and Erin Ashley in District 6 and Kevin Lister in District 7. Newcomer Neil Battrell is also seeking nomination for District 7.

