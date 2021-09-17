Reeling in a career with fishing tournaments

Fishing the farm ponds and strip pits around Vergennes as a child, Rick Byrnes was not really concerned about what he might do for a living.

He was more concerned with keeping his fishing rod out of the spokes of his bicycle wheels as he rode to the next fishing spot where he was sure to land a catch or two.

Sure, he thought a little bit about the future and hoped whatever he did would involve fishing.

Some four decades later, his dream has come true – and he’s helping other fishermen and women – collectively called “anglers” – pursue their dreams, too. Today, his company, AC Tournament Trail, oversees a circuit of bass fishing tournaments throughout the Midwest.

All of the two-person team events conclude with an annual championship fishing tournament, where anglers compete to win more than $250,000 in prize money and brand-new bass fishing boats.

From his home base in Tamaroa, Byrnes and a team of individual tournament directors conduct fishing tournaments throughout the March to November season, leading up to the annual championship. The tournaments are held under the U.S. Angler's Choice banner.

He has been running tournaments under Angler’s Choice for more than 20 years, eventually serving as the organization’s regional vice president. He purchased the Midwest region in 2012 and the “tournament trail,” as he calls it, has been under his ownership for almost a decade.

“We’ve grown very rapidly,” Byrnes said. “I own the trail and have directors that run the tournaments throughout the five states.”

All told, there are more than 160 tournaments each year, attracting both amateurs and professional anglers, he said. Entry fees at most AC Tournaments are around $200. Professional events, such as those in the Bassmaster Elite series, run as much as $5,000.

“We are kind of the mid-point. We have pros that fish with us, some elite anglers,” he explained, adding that many of his tournament entrants are not full-time anglers, but others who take their fishing very seriously.

“We have some of the very best anglers in Southern Illinois and other areas fish our trail,” he said.

Byrnes said tournaments will draw as many as 50 teams. Each individual event serves as a sort of qualifier for the championship.

“The anglers will fish seven qualifying events in an attempt to make our championship,” he explained. “The top 40 percent of our trail average move on to the championship and that’s a $250,000 event where we award three fiberglass bass boats, all rigged with Mercury motors.”

Running the series and tournaments is something that Byrnes has done for so long, it has become a sort of favorite fishing hole for him.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve, but this is an industry that’s been around for years and years so it is kind of hard to find improvements anymore. We just do our best to maintain high payback events and that’s a key to growth,” he said.

