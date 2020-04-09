Registration opens for new statewide Illinois local food guide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food Works has announced that the registration for Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is now open for farmers, farmers markets and local food businesses in Southern Illinois who want to connect with more Illinois shoppers.

Buy Fresh Buy Local is a nationwide branding campaign that highlights local food producers and drives shoppers to local products. The brand has been used in central Illinois since 2008, and has grown to include more than 130 farmers and food businesses.

After success in central Illinois, 10 of the leading food and farm organizations in Illinois, including Food Works and the Illinois Department of Agriculture, joined forces to expand the brand statewide. All farms that sell into Illinois and the Illinois businesses that carry their products are eligible to participate.

The brand features both an online directory and annual print directory.

“Our goal is to grow the local food economy by making it easy for shoppers to find and support local food and the farmers who raise it. Now more than ever, we know shoppers want to support local products, and the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois directory will help them find it,” Jennifer Paulson, executive director of Food Works, said.