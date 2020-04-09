Registration opens for new statewide Illinois local food guide

Food Works has announced that the registration for Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois is now open for farmers, farmers markets and local food businesses in Southern Illinois who want to connect with more Illinois shoppers.
Buy Fresh Buy Local is a nationwide branding campaign that highlights local food producers and drives shoppers to local products. The brand has been used in central Illinois since 2008, and has grown to include more than 130 farmers and food businesses.
After success in central Illinois, 10 of the leading food and farm organizations in Illinois, including Food Works and the Illinois Department of Agriculture, joined forces to expand the brand statewide. All farms that sell into Illinois and the Illinois businesses that carry their products are eligible to participate.
The brand features both an online directory and annual print directory.
“Our goal is to grow the local food economy by making it easy for shoppers to find and support local food and the farmers who raise it. Now more than ever, we know shoppers want to support local products, and the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois directory will help them find it,” Jennifer Paulson, executive director of Food Works, said.
Participating businesses will be featured in an online directory that is designed to be a one-stop shopping guide to help find local poultry, fruit, produce and unique locally grown products in Illinois. The guide will feature an online interface where shoppers can search by food product, growing practice and proximity.
Farms and businesses that participate also will be featured in a regional print directory with many of the features of the online directory. Paulson said this is one way to make foods produced in Southern Illinois easier to find.
Buy Fresh Buy Local became available this week. Paulson said quite a few local food producers have expressed interest in the brand.
Farmers and local food businesses can visit www.buyfreshbuylocalillinois.org to register.
“We have farmers already signing up,” she said.
Paulson thinks this will be an important way for farms and other food producers to connect to consumers during the current statewide stay-at-home order.
