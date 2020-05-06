'Remarkable' John A. Logan is the subject of Iowa man's feature film

Dave Danielson has always liked history. As such, he is working on a historical film with ties to a native son of Southern Illinois.
“When I was growing up, a story I’d heard a lot is about Gen. John A. Logan and his influence on history,” said Danielson, who lives in Des Moines, Iowa.
As an adult, Danielson began screenwriting and was looking for ideas. He came back to the story of Logan. He began doing research on Logan.
“The more I researched," Danielson said, "the more I found that he was remarkable."
Several things stood out about Logan, including a love his country that above and beyond others.
“I think he represented our country as a person. Before the (Civil) war, he was raised as a pro-southern-states Democrat," Danielson said. "After the war, he went to Congress as a Republican and staunch advocate of civil rights."
He continued saying Logan was similar to the portrayal of Forrest Gump in that he was in present at great moments in history. He served under Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman during the Civil War.
“He almost bilaterally defeated Fort Donelson. He also helped people understand the war,” Danielson said. “As a warrior, he had a very big heart for peace.”
Danielson began his research in the 1990s, when he wrote an initial draft of a screenplay for a full-length, feature film. He worked through it several times, then he put it up for a few years.
When he took it back out, he said he was able to look at the screenplay with fresh eyes.
He shared his writing with Mike Jones of the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro. Danielson did more research and writing until he was satisfied with the screenplay.
Then, about 18 months ago, Danielson formed a film company called Life in Pictures, Inc.
“It’s exciting," he said. "It’s such a great story."
Danielson is not the only one excited about the project. Jones also is excited to see Logan’s come to life. Jones is an historical advisor on the project.
“He is very devoted to his subject,” Jones said.
Jones has always wanted someone to do a feature film on Logan. He laughed saying Danielson even called him.
“I think a majority of people don’t think much about Logan," Jones said. "People will be amazed. He was on a first-name basis with Grant, Lincoln and Sherman. He served in Congress with Jefferson Davis. He is mentioned in Mark Twain’s biography, and Frederick Douglass said some nice things about him."
If Danielson is successful with his film, Jones believes people will take Logan more seriously. Logan could get some credit and the region could get credit as the place he was born and raised.
“I am a Logan fan. I think it’s wonderful,” Jones said.
The film is currently in pre-production.
“We’re working through fundraising, planning and working out the details,” he said. “Our hope is to get through the fundraising and planning. I would love to start shooting and begin editing in late 2020.”
Because the film is in pre-production, it has not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As more is known about future restrictions, Danielson will be able to prioritize and make some production decisions.
“We live in a great time when we have so much available and digital technology is so advanced,” he said.
Danielson welcomes inquiries from people interested in learning more about the project. He can be reached by email at davedanielsonproducer@gmail.com.
Southern Illinois schools maintain graduation pomp in unusual circumstances
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
