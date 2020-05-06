'Remarkable' John A. Logan is the subject of Iowa man's feature film

Danielson began his research in the 1990s, when he wrote an initial draft of a screenplay for a full-length, feature film. He worked through it several times, then he put it up for a few years.

When he took it back out, he said he was able to look at the screenplay with fresh eyes.

He shared his writing with Mike Jones of the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro. Danielson did more research and writing until he was satisfied with the screenplay.

Then, about 18 months ago, Danielson formed a film company called Life in Pictures, Inc.

“It’s exciting," he said. "It’s such a great story."

Danielson is not the only one excited about the project. Jones also is excited to see Logan’s come to life. Jones is an historical advisor on the project.

“He is very devoted to his subject,” Jones said.

Jones has always wanted someone to do a feature film on Logan. He laughed saying Danielson even called him.