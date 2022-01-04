Remembering Carbondale: book shares personal experiences of CCHS alumni

Robert Pankey, Larry Eastwood and more than 20 other Carbondale Community High School alumni fondly remember their childhood and adolescent years in Jackson County.

With a new collection of short stories, they share their memories of a simpler time.

“Short Stories from the Neighborhood: More Nostalgic Stories and Escapades from Carbondale, Illinois, Vol. 2” gives a glimpse into childhood and teenage life in Carbondale and the surrounding area from the perspective of those who grew up in the area and attended CCHS in the 1960s and 1970s.

It is the second collection of nostalgic stories; the first was published in 2019.

Pankey, who gathered the stories, said the idea for the original project came from classmates’ sharing of tales at a high school reunion and grew into an effort not only to preserve memories, but also to raise funds for their alma mater.

Proceeds from the first book – about $1,000 – went to the Carbondale Community High School Foundation, and royalties from the second edition are earmarked to support the CCHS athletic hall of fame.

Larry Eastwood, who submitted stories for the books, said the book comes with a variety of tales and perspectives.

“There are tributes to people including teachers and coaches, there’s memories of friends and adventures that we had,” he explained. “Some of them are reminiscent of a lot of things and people that some of us maybe have forgotten.”

He said that many of the stories are “quite good,” and the authors still share a bond.

“Some of them are humorous,” Pankey explains. “Some are inspirational but mostly, they’re about a love of Carbondale and how life was, back then — much simpler despite what was going on.”

Pankey said the submitted stories, penned by a range of CCHS alumni who graduated in the 1960s and 1970s, cover a time of tear-gassing and protests about the war in Vietnam. Yet, they convey memories of delivering newspapers, friendships, neighborhood adventures and football games.

Eastwood added, “I think that collectively they share how close we were and how the friendships are still alive.”

Pankey said other alumni have already asked about submitting stories for a future book.

“I’m confident that we’ll probably come up with a third edition; there are still lots of folks that want to tell their stories,” he said.

“Short Stories from the Neighborhood: More Nostalgic Stories and Escapades from Carbondale, Illinois, Vol. 2” and the first collection, “Short Stories from the Neighborhood” are both available on Amazon.

