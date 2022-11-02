Remembering 'The Captain's Final Hours'

If “The Captain” was a building, it would have been among the biggest in the region, but it wasn’t a building that moved, it was a machine – one of the largest mechanical contraptions every built on land and definitely the largest coal shovel ever.

Formally known as the Marion 6360 stripping shovel, the $25 million machine was the centerpiece of the Captain mine complex near Cutler, Illinois. Miners and executives alike called it the “pride and joy” of the operation.

The Captain, which went into service in 1965, is remembered not only for its tremendous size – it was 215 feet tall and weighed 15,000 tons – but also for its untimely end, the result of an on-board fire, Sept. 9, 1991.

Murphysboro Mayor and self-described amateur historian Will Stephens said the impact of The Captain and the final day of the shovel should be remembered. To do that, Stephens interviewed many former miners including some who were inside the machine and recorded a two-part podcast program, “The Captain’s Final Hours,” detailing the demise of the Marion 6360.

“I think it is a pretty dramatic story of a very interesting time in Southern Illinois,” Stephens, who remembers seeing The Captain at the coal mine where his father worked. “I guess I would have been around 7 years old and I thought it looked like something you would see in 'Jurassic Park' or something.”

Stephens said he often had heard stories of the machine and the fire.

“It seems that conversations with my dad would resurface every once in a while about what happened that day and with the machine. I thought I would track down some of the people and tell the story.”

The story, he said, is a tribute not only to the mechanical equipment, but also to the men who used it and to the industry in general.

“I think people don’t appreciate the largess of what Southern Illinois coal mining was; I mean the incredible amount of money that it generated for the region,” he said. “Those of us who have been around here remember that – the biggest machine every built and it was here in Southern Illinois.”

Stephens said he believes telling the stories and capturing the voices who were involved is important.

“I think it is always important to capture stories from people before they are gone, but it also is important to capture Southern Illinois history,” he said.

The podcast explores the discovery of the fire and efforts to extinguish it as well as a persistent rumor that the fire was part of an insurance fraud scheme. Stephens said other than circumstantial evidence, there is no hard evidence to that belief.

The fire burned most of the night after starting in the lower portions of the machine. Some suspect a hydraulic leak sprayed fluid on an electrical panel, causing the fire. Ohio-based Marion Power Shovel Co. which built the massive machine, gave estimates to repair The Captain, but they were determined to be too much. After receiving a $35 million insurance payment for the shovel, The Captain was scrapped and another, slightly smaller shovel was brought in to replace the Marion 6360.

Both episodes of “The Captain’s Final Hours” is available on the Soundcloud podcast app or online at http://soundcloud.com/radio-will