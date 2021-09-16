 Skip to main content
Rend Lake College car show set for Oct. 9

Car Show at Rend Lake College

This photo from a 2016 shows the 2016 car show at Rend Lake College. The show helps to fund automotive technology student scholarships. 

 The Southern File Photo

The 8th annual Rend Lake College Car show is set for 9 a.m-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 at the college. 

A $15 registration fee that helps fund the RLC automotive student scholarships. Registration is9 a.m.-noon, with awards starting at 12:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win.

The show will feature more than 20 award categories and the first 100 to register will receive a participation award. In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes every 15 minutes. Hot Rod Nights will be providing music and concessions will also be available for purchase. 

More information is available by calling Nigel Thompson, (618) 437-5321 ext. 1806 or by email to thompson@rlc.edu. 

