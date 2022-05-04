Rend Lake College gathers community input to chart its future

Officials at Rend Lake College are analyzing responses to an extensive idea-gathering effort designed to gather suggestions for future programs and facilities. As responses are compiled and analyzed, college leaders will use responses to an online survey to shape future plans for the community college.

“What we are trying to do is get a feeling for what the community thinks we should be looking at for the next 10 to 15 years,” explained Rend Lake College Vice President of Finance and Administration Angie Kistner. “We are looking at maybe what programming needs we should look at, new infrastructure needs and better ways to use our existing facilities to best meet the needs of our district and its residents.”

The survey was shared with a wide range of stakeholders including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. The survey link also was distributed through are chambers of commerce.

“We’ve made social media pushes to let people know that we were willing to get their input and listen to them,” Kistner said.

She said once all of the responses are compiled, the college will prepare a formal document which will be shared this summer with administrators, the college’s board of trustees, the Illinois Community College Board and released to the public.

“We are pleased with the volume of responses and we noticed that some thought really went into many of the responses and suggestions. They were not just one-word answers,” Kistner added.

She said suggestions include expansion or modification of some current academic programs as well as new areas of study. Respondents especially suggested coursework in cybersecurity, allied health careers and renewable energy studies, she said. Additionally, she said many of the ideas shared match new efforts already in planning or under consideration by the college.

The survey also asked for respondents to rank planned facility and infrastructure improvements on the campus.

“We’ll take all of these suggestions and do some diligent planning, making sure we are thorough and responsive to the taxpayers,” Kistner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0