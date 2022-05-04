Rend Lake College gathers community input to chart its future

Officials at Rend Lake College are analyzing responses to an extensive idea-gathering effort designed to gather suggestions for future programs and facilities. As responses are compiled and analyzed, college leaders will use responses to an online survey to shape future plans for the community college.
“What we are trying to do is get a feeling for what the community thinks we should be looking at for the next 10 to 15 years,” explained Rend Lake College Vice President of Finance and Administration Angie Kistner. “We are looking at maybe what programming needs we should look at, new infrastructure needs and better ways to use our existing facilities to best meet the needs of our district and its residents.”
The survey was shared with a wide range of stakeholders including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. The survey link also was distributed through are chambers of commerce.
“We’ve made social media pushes to let people know that we were willing to get their input and listen to them,” Kistner said.
People are also reading…
She said once all of the responses are compiled, the college will prepare a formal document which will be shared this summer with administrators, the college’s board of trustees, the Illinois Community College Board and released to the public.
“We are pleased with the volume of responses and we noticed that some thought really went into many of the responses and suggestions. They were not just one-word answers,” Kistner added.
She said suggestions include expansion or modification of some current academic programs as well as new areas of study. Respondents especially suggested coursework in cybersecurity, allied health careers and renewable energy studies, she said. Additionally, she said many of the ideas shared match new efforts already in planning or under consideration by the college.
The survey also asked for respondents to rank planned facility and infrastructure improvements on the campus.
“We’ll take all of these suggestions and do some diligent planning, making sure we are thorough and responsive to the taxpayers,” Kistner said.
Try these 6 tips to save money in your yard
Remember: Seeds are cheaper than plants
Many vegetables are easy to grow from seed, and a $2 seed packet is a lot cheaper than a full-sized plant or buying vegetables from the store. Try tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, beans, lettuce and beets from seed.
They’re easy, even for beginning gardeners. Start them indoors under lights for a head start, or sow directly in the garden. If you’re nervous about starting from seed, seedlings purchased from a nursery are typically only slightly more expensive.
Save money on soil
A large container can be expensive to fill with fresh potting soil.
To save money, place one or more empty nursery pots upside-down in the bottom. Not only does it reduce the amount of soil needed, it reduces weight, too.
Invest in a mulching mower
A good mulching mower pays for itself in several ways. First, you don’t have to pay to have grass clippings bagged and hauled to a composting facility. Second, returning clippings to your lawn is like free fertilizer. Over the course of a full season you’ll return about as much nitrogen as one full-strength feeding.
And when fall comes, do the same with fallen leaves.
Inspect your sprinklers
Long watering is an expensive proposition in the summertime. To make sure your sprinklers are operating efficiently, have an irrigation expert do a walk-through water audit and suggest ways to reduce water bills.
If you have an automatic irrigation system, use sensors to make it more efficient. They can help you water exactly as much as needed and no more.
Trade perennials with other gardeners
Mature perennials in your garden are a valuable resource. Most perennials can be dug up and divided, yielding two, three or even four splits. And each of these can be replanted elsewhere. Even better, trade with other gardeners, swapping divisions of your perennial for varieties in their gardens that you’d like to try.
Plant a tree for a more efficient house
If you have a hot western wall exposed to the afternoon sun, try planting a tree that will shade it. Not only can it add to the overall aesthetic of your surrounding yard, the shade it throws can significantly reduce your cooling costs.