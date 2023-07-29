“Is a hotdog a sandwich?”

“If I call something blue, and you call something blue, how do I know that the color I see is the same as what you see?”

Questions like these may seem random or even impossible to answer, but Rend Lake College Professor of Philosophy Jared Kemling asks them to get his students to think about the structure and process of thinking. He said that he finds it to be an effective way to introduce students to philosophy as a discipline – one they may not have been introduced to previously.

Kemling, who grew up in Illinois and studied at Bradley University in Peoria before earning his master’s and doctorate degrees at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said American students often are not introduced to philosophy until their college studies, unlike students in Europe and other regions who begin studying the topic much earlier, even in elementary or middle school grades.

Because of that later introduction, he said that some people in the United States do not understand or appreciate philosophical approaches at first, although philosophy can be found all around. For example, he served as editor of “Queen and Philosophy: Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind,” a book described as “a collection of cutting-edge philosophical essays on the rock group.”

He also contributed to and edited “The Cultural Power of Personal Objects: Traditional Accounts and New Perspectives,” which uses philosophy to think about the meaning behind cultural objects, from ships to quilts to wedding rings.

Kemling said he tries to approach and teach philosophy in a way that breaks stereotypes.

“Philosophy is not just for academics in ivory towers,” he said. “It is all around us.”

In fact, he explained, many areas of study got their start in philosophy before evolving into separate disciplines.

Even today, the highest level of academic achievement in many fields is a “Ph.D,” which stands for “philosophical doctor.” That recognizes the role that philosophy plays as the “trunk” of the tree of knowledge, he explained.

“A physicist with a Ph.D, for example, is a philosophical doctor of physics. And for a bit of trivia: it was Greek philosopher Aristotle who invented the study of physics, more or less,” Kemling added.

The end goal, Kemling said, is to produce students who want to become wise and learn how to think well.

“The word philosophy literally means the love of wisdom. So anyone who values wisdom and wants more of it in their life is a philosopher. At least as far as I am concerned,” he said.

The cost of college the year you graduated high school The cost of college the year you graduated high school 1970-71 academic year 1971-72 academic year 1972-73 academic year 1973-74 academic year 1974-75 academic year 1975-76 academic year 1976-77 academic year 1977-78 academic year 1978-79 academic year 1979-80 academic year 1980-81 academic year 1981-82 academic year 1982-83 academic year 1983-84 academic year 1984-85 academic year 1985-86 academic year 1986-87 academic year 1987-88 academic year 1988-89 academic year 1989-90 academic year 1990-91 academic year 1991-92 academic year 1992-93 academic year 1993-94 academic year 1994-95 academic year 1995-96 academic year 1996-97 academic year 1997-98 academic year 1998-99 academic year 1999-2000 academic year 2000-01 academic year 2001-02 academic year 2002-03 academic year 2003-04 academic year 2004-05 academic year 2005-06 academic year 2006-07 academic year 2007-08 academic year 2008-09 academic year 2009-10 academic year 2010-11 academic year 2011-12 academic year 2012-13 academic year 2013-14 academic year 2014-15 academic year 2015-16 academic year 2016-17 academic year 2017-18 academic year 2018-19 academic year 2019-20 academic year 2020-21 academic year