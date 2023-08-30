The newly-renovated athletic facilities at Rend Lake College will also be getting a new name.

The college and Banterra Bank announced a 10-year naming rights agreement on Tuesday for The Banterra Sports Complex, a nearly 40,000 square-foot facility which will include the Waugh Gymnasium as well as new facilities, scoreboards, locker rooms, office space and more.

The planned Banterra Sports Complex at Rend Lake College will include the existing James “Hummer” Waugh Gymnasium as well as a new addition to the space. Waugh Gymnasium is one of the original buildings on the college’s campus and in 1995 was named after Waugh, a long-time coach and educator with nearly 50 combined athletic seasons to his credit when he retired.

Banterra’s $1 million sponsorship agreement is the largest gift in Rend Lake College’s history and is the largest gift to the RLC Foundation’s current $6.5 million campaign called “The Game Plan,” raising funds to renovate athletic facilities. The sponsorship agreement is renewable at $100,000 annually, according to a joint media release from the college and the bank.

“Having a state-of-the-art, renovated facility for our Rend Lake College Warriors, students and fans will be a tremendous enhancement to our campus and region,” said Terry Wilkerson, Rend Lake College president. “Banterra Bank has been a great partner for us and not only do we appreciate their generous contribution, we also appreciate them for serving as the lead gift in The Game Plan.”

As part of the agreement, Banterra Sports Complex branding will be prominent both on the exterior and interior of the renovated facility, as well as in a number of marketing opportunities which are expected to include student-recognition programs and Rend Lake College Foundation events.

Banterra Bank is headquartered in Eldorado and has more than 40 locations in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah. The naming rights at Rend Lake College is not the bank’s first entry into sponsorship of sporting venues. In 2019, the bank entered a 10-year, $4 million dollar agreement with Southern Illinois University Carbondale to rename the SIU Arena as The Banterra Center.

Officials with the bank said the agreement with Rend Lake College is a perfect fit.

“It is critical for Southern Illinois to have affordable higher education options and in fields that are needed for economic development in our region,” said Jeff May, president & CEO of Banterra Bank. “Rend Lake College is dedicated to education, training and real-life experience in industries such as agriculture, trades and manufacturing, nursing, technology and culinary arts, all which are important to our area. We know Rend Lake College’s enrollment are students in our footprint and we want to support programs that recognize them and any enhancement to their campus experience.”

Construction on the complex is set to begin in Fall 2024 with a goal of completion by the end of 2025.