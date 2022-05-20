Rend Lake College program helps aspiring farmers

Perhaps no career field is more difficult to break into than production agriculture. Even if someone had the financial resources for land and equipment, the value of knowledge often handed down from one generation to the next is immeasurable.

A program at Rend Lake College funded by a nearly $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is designed to help those interested in agriculture connect with the resources they will need should they choose to enter the field.

Called the Advancement of Beginning Farmers and Ranchers, the program will offer those entering agriculture in eight Southern Illinois counties a series of meetings and workshops that focus on basic crop production, livestock and forest management skills as well as introduce concepts of financial management, risk planning and the ins and outs of agricultural credit.

Additionally, the program will focus on farm safety and allow for hands-on experiences with agricultural equipment. The Beginning Farmers and Ranchers program is funded over three years by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture which provides leadership for the program.

“This opportunity can help in building a solid foundation for success,” said Gabriele Farner, dean of applied science and advanced technology at Rend Lake College. “Successful transitioning to the next generation is vital for our local area and the future of farms.”

The program includes workshops and field trips as well as gatherings with agricultural leaders, she said, adding visits to local farms as well as to farm equipment shows will be included. Another advantage she said, was building a sense of community.

“Being able to connect with one another through these workshops is important. They can learn from each other, build some camaraderie and bring new ideas to each other,” she said.

Rend Lake Instructor Ed Billingsley, who leads the workshops said the goal of the program is simple.

“We are here to educate young farmers and ranchers on topics of interest to them that will help them be successful and survive in today’s agricultural environment,” he said. “We’re trying to provide them with opportunities.”

He added that by showing students the diversity of agriculture, they are better able to choose a sector that fits their own skillset and interest.

Farner explained that grant will also allow the college to expose the students to some of the latest equipment.

John Kabat has a unique perspective on the program and said it is very beneficial to participants. In addition to being a farmer himself, Kabat teaches high school agriculture at Mount Vernon Township High School and is a member of the Rend Lake College Board of Trustees.

“There are so many different avenues to go in production agriculture,” he said. “And there are so many things to learn. People already in agriculture are happy to share and give advice to help make these student successful.”

Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson called the Beginning Farmers and Ranchers program a great way to introduce people to agriculture.

“This is about giving people that may not have come from the farm some practical background and experience. It’s allowing us to reach out and help the next generation in agriculture,” he said.

More information about the program is available by calling Farner at (618) 437-4321.

