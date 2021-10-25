Rend Lake College receives grant to help students pay for childcare

Rend Lake College has been awarded a competitive grant to help low-income parents pay for childcare expenses while they attend college.

The federal Department of Education has given RLC $91,353 through a Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant.

This marked the first time RLC has received the grant which will assist a number of students with their childcare costs over the next three years.

The CCAMPIS award will also cover some maintenance and supply expenses at the RLC Foundation Children’s Center.

“This grant will help to alleviate some of the financial burdens for our students who are parents of young children,” said Angie Kistner, RLC vice president of finance and administration. “These funds will allow student parents to focus on their academic studies instead of worrying about how they will pay for child care for their young children.”

The CCAMPIS program is the only federal program that is dedicated to meeting the childcare needs of student parents, and it is awarded every four years. RLC students who are eligible to receive PELL grants and meet other program requirements will be awarded assistance for childcare services provided by a licensed provider. The funds can be used at any licensed childcare provider. Grants may be used for before and after-school services.

Last month, Rend Lake College Foundation Children’s Center received the Gold Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state's new quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development providers.

