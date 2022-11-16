Rend Lake College, Southeastern Illinois College honored for cooperative efforts

Two area community colleges are being recognized for cooperative efforts between the two institutions.

Rend Lake College and Southeastern Illinois College are co-recipients of the Innovation Award from the Illinois Council for Community Colleges Administration in coordination with the Illinois Community College Training and Resource and Information Network. The award will be presented at a statewide conference this week.

The two area community colleges have worked together in one way or another for more than 10 years, said Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson, but the arrangement was made official through action by the boards of both colleges last year with the approval of an alliance agreement.

“About eight or nine years ago, we started really looking into doing more than sharing some courses,” he explained. “We really started intently talking about how we could work together, keeping our own identity and our own autonomy of the institutions but yet share resources. We felt like that was responsible thing as far as for tax base but so we could provide opportunity for our students that individually we might really struggle to do.”

The collaboration includes everything from shared maintenance crews and a computer programmer to combined choirs and, of course, joint classes. Leaders from both colleges said the partnership is unique in Illinois and is especially beneficial for institutions in rural areas.

“Alliances like what SIC and RLC have created take time and teamwork as well as an overabundance of trust,” said Jonah Rice, Southeastern Illinois College president. “There’s a give and take in any relationship, so neither of us could come to discussions drawing lines in the sand, making demands or not willing to have meaningful negotiations.”

SIC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Angela Wilson said the two colleges have even synchronized learning management systems and academic calendars to make working together easier.

“Through the collaboration effort, we’re able to provides students on both sides with more opportunities, more classes and more services to meet their needs,” she said. “Additionally, by pooling our resources in this strong alliance, it helps our colleges to remain on more solid financial ground.”

Rend Lake’s Wilkerson said, “I want to be clear. The goal is not for Southeastern Illinois college to take us over or for Rend Lake College to take them over. The goal is for us to keep our autonomy in a more ‘mature’ approach to education. We’re not here to compete against each other, but to work for the good of the region. That benefits both of us.”

The ICCCA noted that the project, officially called “Forming An Alliance Between Two Rural Community Colleges,” stood out as a great example of one way that colleges are leveraging collaboration and resources to address some of the instructional and enrollment challenges facing many rural colleges today.

Rice told The Southern in October that cooperation is the future for community colleges.

“The sooner college leaders recognize that yesterday is gone and tomorrow is all about collaboration in a new era of higher education, the sooner their colleges will become more stable and still offer a wide variety of disciplines and training that can’t be done without partnerships,” he said.