Rend Lake College's Giving Day Wednesday looks to raise funds

Officials at Rend Lake College hope to raise $20,000 for scholarships and other needs during the college’s annual “Giving Day” campaign Wednesday.

The one-day event is an opportunity for businesses and people including RLC alumni to support the college with funds for scholarships, equipment and other needs.

Rend Lake College Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron said unless otherwise designated, donations as part of the 2022 Giving Day will be earmarked for the college’s Strategic Priority Fund.

She explained that the fund is used by the foundation for most-pressing needs.

“With that fund, we provide scholarships, support equipment and technology for the campus and also help with campus enhancements. Gifts to this fund allow us flexibility to respond more quickly when there is a need,” she said. “Of course, we want people to give to wherever they are most passionate about; maybe to a particular program, scholarship or athletics.”

Zibby-Damron said 2002 is the third year for the RLC Giving Day. Last year’s event raised $17,000. A goal of $20,000 has been set for Wednesday’s event.

“Giving Day is a chance for people to pay-it-forward and to help the future,” explained Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson, who explained that the campaign is important — both for the money the college receives and the opportunity it provides supporters.

“The dollars are important to help students and it’s not about large donations. While those are awesome, the steady, small gifts to the Foundation add up to help students on their journey,” Wilkerson said. “In that way, it’s not so much about the amount as it is the awareness.”

Zibby-Damron said in addition to raising funds, the intent of Giving Day is a way for students, alumni and those she calls “community friends” to come together to support the college.

“We are hoping to reach anybody who recognizes the importance of education and the role that Rend Lake College plays for the betterment of our region. It’s for those who realize the college is one of the greatest assets of our region.

She said Giving Day donations may be mailed to the Rend Lake College Foundation, 468 N. Ken Gray Parkway, Ina, IL 62846 or made online at www.rlc.edu/foundation.

