Nathan Brouwer almost did not become a history professor. In fact, he was originally studying zoology at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Deep into his junior, year he took a required class: History 354, “Contemporary American History” that altered his career path.

“With in the first 10 minutes of the class, well, it changed my life,” Brouwer, professor of history at Rend Lake College said. “I immediately went to my guidance counselors.”

He said he knew almost immediately that he was destined to teach college history, something he had never considered before, because, well, he had never had an instructor who was able to fan the flames of interest in history.

“The professor didn’t whitewash everything and it was the first time that I was taught history as I always knew it was: the story of the good and the bad about the history of humanity,” he recalled. “As the semester went on, that choice was solidified as I began to realize that it was not only a way to teach an interesting subject, but also a way to help students enjoy history and education in general and to show them that at the very least one person cared about them and their future.”

Not only did Brouwer immediately change his major, he stayed at SIU for both a master’s and doctorate degree.

“I am an extremely proud graduate of SIU,” he boasts. “Quite simply, attending SIU changed my life.”

A member of the Rend Lake College faculty since 2009, Brouwer strives to impact students the same way he was impacted during his college years.

“Too often, history has been taught that as the rote memorization of facts, years, and people. When I realized that I could rethink humanity and help others that sought to do the same—and potentially help make the world a better place in some tiny way — it just became a passion for me,” he said.

He said he tries to share with students more than dates and facts, rather looking for the connections between events and people – and making connections with his students.

“Without a doubt, my favorite part about teaching is building close connections with my students. It is such an honor to be able to teach them as well as learn about life from them. The first thing I tell any class is that I genuinely care about them and their future success and that no matter how hard their life has been, or currently is, college is one of the few things that can help them achieve their dreams and wholly change their lives. I am certainly living proof,” he explained.

Brouwer continued, “As far as teaching history specifically, I just love having an endless cast of characters and their stories to draw from in order to tell the story of history. I am constantly reading and rereading books in order to get new material for my classes that the students will relate to.”

He said learning history is all about being able to think critically and he said he loves the “light bulb” moment when students are able to do that.

“That’s partly why I love to teach at a community college. With the small class sizes, students don't feel as intimidated to ask question,” she said. “One of the greatest moments is watching somebody's life completely change from being someone who doesn't really like learning or didn't have the greatest experience in high school; to see that light bulb go off and for them truly lo start to love learning is amazing.”

He said he has seen that many, many times and it never fails to remind him of his own college experience.

“Being in the classroom with my students is one of my favorite places to be, period,” he said.