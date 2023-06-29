ALTO PASS — Wednesday was a day to ring bells to celebrate the Rendleman Orchards sesquicentennial.

The farm hosted a bell ringing ceremony to mark 150 years.

“We stand on the shoulders of our ancestors,” said Renn Sirles, the fourth generation of the Rendleman family to own the farm.

That sentiment was shared by his son, Wayne Sirles, who now operates Rendleman Orchards with his wife Michelle.

The orchard was started when John and Isabelle Rendleman bought 88 acres in Union County in 1873 and established a farm. Their son, Grover Rendleman, saw the farm through the depression and World War II.

James “Jimmy” Rendleman was the third generation to run the farm and helped modernize it. He was joined by his sister, Helen Rendleman Sirles, who moved back to the farm in 1946 after her husband died. She came with her son, five-year-old Wayne Rendleman “Ren” Sirles.

Ren Sirles and his wife Betty were the fourth generation to operate the farm. They helped the farm adapt to new markets. Ren’s son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Michelle are the current operators of the farm and the fifth generation of the family to do so.

Betty Sirles said none of them would have been able to run the farm without the wonderful people who help them. Some have worked 40 or 50 years at the farm and many of them were at the celebration on Wednesday.

The celebration included a program with state and local speakers, including Wayne and Michelle Sirles, Ren Sirles, Illinois Tourism Director Jan Kemmerling, SIH Chancellor Austin Lane, Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert of Ellis Grove, State Sen. Dale Fowler, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello, and Alto Pass Mayor Scott Tripp.

Michelle Sirles told the crowd that the ringing of bells has a history.

“The sound of bells signal something of significance is about to happen. Bells are rung as a symbol of abundance and prosperity, on the outbreak of war or peace, and in mourning and celebration,” she said.

Kemmerling said the farm has fed millions of people across the state and beyond.

“This is a wonderful milestone that few ever reach,” Kemmerling said.

Several speakers talked about how the family gives to their larger community in Alto Pass, Southern Illinois and the state.

Guebert said the farm provides produce to food banks in Illinois. Costello said they were the first farm to participate in the farm to food bank program in Illinois. The first year, they donated 500,000 pounds of food.

“There are 71,000 farms in Illinois. Of those, 1,205 are sesquicentennial farms,” Costello said.

Comptroller Mendoza thanked the Rendleman Orchards family, especially Wayne and Michelle Sirles, for their hard work and dedication in meeting the challenges of every season.

She said Illinois leads the nation as top producers of corn and soy beans. The state makes $25 billion in agriculture, calling Illinois the center of the world of agribusiness.

“Family farms make a better life for so many,” Mendoza said.

Sen. Fowler gave the Sirles a plaque from the Illinois Senate recognizing their 150th anniversary.

The Village of Alto Pass presented them with a certificate of recognition naming June 28 as Rendleman Orchard Day in Alto Pass. The day will be celebrated each year.

The English as a Second Language students from Cobden provided entertainment during the ceremony. They presented two Mexican dances.

The program ended with the bell ringing. Ren Sirles rang the farm bell on the podium. Bells were given to those attending the celebration to ring and to hang on ladders leading to the flower farms.

Wayne Sirles said he loves the land and sees himself as a caretaker of the farm property.

“I feel like I was put here for a purpose, and that purpose was to take care of the land and support families,” Wayne Sirles said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and of all of the people who have helped me.”

After the ceremony, visitors had time to purchase peaches and peach smoothies, as well as to enjoy treats from food vendors, such as mini biscuits from Faye in Murphysboro with Rendleman peach preserves and apple butter or drinks from Cold Blooded Coffee.

“It’s not summer until you’ve had a freshly picked peach from Rendleman Orchards,” Mendoza said.

For more information about the farm and what varieties are available in the farm market, visit rendlemanorchards.com.