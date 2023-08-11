ALTO PASS — Rendleman Orchards will host a Vintage Circus Affair at 6 p.m. Sept. 8, offering dinner and entertainment outdoors at the orchard as part of the celebration of its 150th anniversary.

Michelle Sirles said the peach harvest used to last only two weeks. That required migrant families to move to the farm for the harvest. They would pitch their tents and set up camp on the lawn where the farm store is now.

Today the harvest is spread out, which requires fewer people to work longer.

Sirles heard stories of the old harvest days from her husband Wayne’s grandmother, Helen Rendleman Sirles, who grew up on the farm.

“Migrant families might be here three weeks,” Sirles said. “Traveling performers and acrobats would follow the harvest. They’d come and set up tents and stay here as well.”

The traveling performers would give a couple shows for the migrant families, then those living in the small towns nearby would come to see the show.

Sirles told this story to Lindsay Stockhecke of Deliciously Ordinary, who has been working with the Sirles to plan events at Rendleman Orchards, like the bell ringing ceremony for the orchard’s anniversary.

Stockhecke suggested they create a unique event in the tradition of those traveling performers. The result is a Vintage Circus Affair.

“I have been dreaming of starting an immersive dinner experience in Southern Illinois for several years,” Stockhecke said.

A Vintage Circus Affair will be a ticketed, private event. Only people 21 and older will be admitted.

At the gate, guests will get a container with an itinerary, which will start with a circus-themed cocktail or mocktail. Stockhecke said there will be ambient entertainment, including having a mini astrology session and an art installation. Guests also can shop in the farm market.

“We’re going to have a seated dinner with performances,” said Stockhecke, adding that there would be circus-performers and vaudeville.

Sirles said the performers are a special curated group. Between acts, they will serve a small bites tasting menu.

Music and dessert will be after dinner. Guests can pick a bouquet from the orchard’s flower garden. Some of the entertainers will give strolling performances.

Sirles said there will be some surprises, too.

“It will be a pretty whimsical evening,” Stockhecke said.

Rendleman Orchards is partnering with local businesses and entertainers for the event. Culinary arts will be by Bake Me Happy Food Co. Havisham Bourbon, Brew & Spirits will offer craft themed cocktails.

Tickets are $125 per person, and can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-vintage-circus-affair-tickets-691197780167?aff=oddtdtcreator&mibextid=Zx.

“There is so much magic all around. We want a night that shines that lens on the community,” Stockhecke said. “We want this to be the first of many events.”

“We’re very excited about it,” Sirles said.