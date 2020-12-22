Rendleman Orchards grower gets statewide award

ALTO PASS — Ren Sirles of Rendleman Orchards has been given an award of excellence from the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. The award is considered a lifetime achievement award.
The award reads: “in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Illinois Specialty Crop Industry.”
Sirles won the award because his peers voted for him, which makes the award very special to him.
Sirles said Illinois Specialty Growers Association started as Illinois Horticulture Society, which began in the 1800s before the Civil War. Illinois farmers grew a few specialty crops, mostly fruits. As they expanded to include vegetables, herbs, Christmas trees, popcorn and other crops, a new name was adopted.
Today, the term “specialty crop” means anything other than common crops like corn, wheat or soybeans. Sirles said the industry has really evolved.
“On our own farm, If you told m we’d be growing zinnias, sunflowers and pumpkins, I would have said you were crazy,” Sirles said.
This year, they hosted a wedding in the flowers and had a proposal during flower season.
Sirles and his mother ended up back at the farm after what he calls a series of tragedies, but he flourished there. He was just 5 years old. At age 9, he got his first “official” job at the orchard. His grandfather gave him the job of picking up apples that had fallen to the floor of the packing shed.
They lived with his grandfather, who became more of a father figure to Sirles. The farm was a good place to grow up, he said. His grandfather had lived through the Great Depression, and Sirles loved listening to his stories of survival.
“The men working for us and their families lived here. It was a good mix of people. I was able to have a wide range of people around me. We worked together, laughed together and sometimes cussed together,” Sirles said.
After graduating from SIU College of Agriculture in 1963, he joined the farming operation, working alongside his grandfather and uncle.
Sirles needed a partner when his uncle retired, and his wife filled the position. In 2010, they turned farming operations over to their son, Wayne, the fifth generation of the family to run the farm. Wayne and his wife, Michelle, run the farm, but Sirles is still actively working in the orchard.
“In the spring when blooms appear, the apples and peaches are my babies,” Sirles said. “Mother Nature controls 80 to 90 percent of it, but when somebody enjoys our fruit, that is complete satisfaction.”
Sirles has seen some interest in the orchard in his grandchildren, who would be the sixth generation to run the farm. “I don’t know how it works, but for some reason, the soil gets in your blood,” he said.
Photos: A look at life in Southern Illinois during 2020
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078