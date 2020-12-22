Rendleman Orchards grower gets statewide award

They lived with his grandfather, who became more of a father figure to Sirles. The farm was a good place to grow up, he said. His grandfather had lived through the Great Depression, and Sirles loved listening to his stories of survival.

“The men working for us and their families lived here. It was a good mix of people. I was able to have a wide range of people around me. We worked together, laughed together and sometimes cussed together,” Sirles said.

After graduating from SIU College of Agriculture in 1963, he joined the farming operation, working alongside his grandfather and uncle.

Sirles needed a partner when his uncle retired, and his wife filled the position. In 2010, they turned farming operations over to their son, Wayne, the fifth generation of the family to run the farm. Wayne and his wife, Michelle, run the farm, but Sirles is still actively working in the orchard.

“In the spring when blooms appear, the apples and peaches are my babies,” Sirles said. “Mother Nature controls 80 to 90 percent of it, but when somebody enjoys our fruit, that is complete satisfaction.”