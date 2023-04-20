SPRINGFIELD — Rendleman Orchards celebrates its sesquicentennial anniversary this year and was recognized by Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) on the floor of the State Capital earlier this week for the family orchard's commitment to producing fruits and vegetables for Southern Illinois for 150 years.

Rendleman Orchard is owned by Wayne and Michelle Sirles, about whom Senator Fowler spoke at the capital.

“Tucked away in the hills of southernmost Illinois, and bordered by the Shawnee National Forrest, the Rendleman Orchard Family has dedicated their lives to producing some of the best apples and peaches across our state,” said Senator Fowler. “Over the years, they have invested and grown their operation providing fruit and vegetables across the entire state.”

Founded in 1873, Rendleman Orchard's first owners were John and Isabelle Rendleman. This year will be 150 years since the first Rendleman family staked their claim on an 88 acre farmland in Alto Pass. Today, the latest generation of Rendlemans have grown more than fruits and vegetables.

Rendleman Orchards is now almost ten times it's original size, at 800 acres. That is a lot of fruit to pick, which is why, according to the Rendleman Orchards website, Wayne Rendleman recently started using the H2-A governmental program "...to secure labor so that the farm can continue supporting the delicate hand-harvest method that produces such quality fruits and vegetables."

"The H-2A temporary agricultural program," the Department of Labor website explains, "allows agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic workers to bring nonimmigrant foreign workers to the U.S. to perform agricultural labor or services of a temporary or seasonal nature."

Rendleman Orchards has also become a globally food safety certified producer, increasing the market potential from local and regional retail and wholesale markets to a global customer base.

“We are considered a full-service turnaround operation,” said Michelle Sirles. “Our family farm being that we are wholesale primarily and retail secondary. We grow it, we take care of it, we harvest it, we pack it in our own packing facilities, and we ship it in our own trucks or sell it direct to consumers in our farm markets. People are quite surprised by the various services that we offer and mostly that we are the fifth generation.”

In order to be considered a sesquicentennial farm by Illinois, the farm must have been held by descendants of the same family for 150 years or more. Those generations who held the Rendleman Orchards in the past include John and Isabelle Rendleman (1st Generation), Grover and Iva Rendleman (2nd Generation), James and Mary and Helen Rendleman (3rd Generation), and Wayne R. and Betty Sirles (4th Generation).

The Rendlemans brought gift boxes of fruit for the senators during their visit to the Capitol, in gratitude for being honored.