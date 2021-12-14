Rent One Park buyers say venue will be 'anchor' for youth sports tourism in Marion

Marion’s Rent One Park is to be the centerpiece of a sports tourism attraction following the purchase of the baseball stadium by Marion Center Project LLC, a business group which also owns Illinois Star Centre Mall and Kokopelli Golf Club.

Rodney Cabaness, a partner with Marion Center Project told the Marion City Council Monday that his group has entered a contract for purchase of the stadium from the Simmons family.

The family announced earlier this year that they were retiring from baseball, effectively ending the 14-year run of the Southern Illinois Miners minor league baseball team and shuttering the facility. The stadium can accommodate up to 7,000 fans.

Cabaness said Rent One Park fits well with other projects his group is working on. He said he expects plans for the facility to make the community a destination for sports tourism.

“Sports tourism is one of the things we have found to be a huge draw for people,” he told city commissioners. “We decided with the retail and entertainment development, sports tourism really fits and needs to be part of what we are doing. The stadium will be the cornerstone to sports tourism.”

Marion Center Project Partner Chad Holland said the sale should be finalized in early January, and then he expects to begin announcing events and programs at the facility.

“It will be more than just baseball. We have some events and other things that we are working on for the stadium and we should have some pretty exciting news in the next month,” Holland said.

Marion Center Project is working with Florida-based Sports Facilities Companies, a sports, recreation and destination management company, on the project. SFC Strategic Adviser Gary Smallshaw shared with the city council some of the possibilities for the stadium.

“Sports tourism is a $45 billion industry, growing at more than 5% annually. We are talking about sports tourism being a catalyst for the sports and entertainment piece. Ultimately, that is what will elevate the customer experience, making the Marion tournament-quality complex a game changer that brings people back time and again to Marion,” Smallshaw explained.

Cabaness hinted to the council that the stadium is just part of a possible sports tourism destination.

“It will become the championship location for the sports things that happen around here. We also would like to put in outdoor fields on land north of the mall. We think that this will be a great place to have a sports complex,” he said, adding that The Pavilion could also fit into the project, providing indoor sports space.

“Our goal is to generate as much tourism as possible for Southern Illinois, utilizing Rent One Park as a mixed-used venue that will include baseball and be an anchor to additional sports assets being considered for our area,” Cabaness said in a media release announcing the purchase of the facility.

Holland added, “This is going to be awesome for everybody in the region. The goal is to generate as much tourism as we can.”

Marion City Commissioner John Stoecklin said the potential for the project is exciting.

“This is going to be a first class operation. It is going to be an economic boom to the region. It’s not just for Marion and not just for Williamson County. It is going to draw people to all of Southern Illinois from a number of states. It’s going to be great,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0