Rep. Bost stops in Marion to talk about need for secure commercial truck parking

Shelves were empty waiting on trucks to deliver goods. As more people move to online shopping, Bost said trucking industry will be even more important.

Before an order can be delivered by U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx or another delivery service, it is likely to have been on a commercial truck.

Vernell’s Interstate Service takes care of the needs of those commercial trucks by providing secure parking lots, repair and tire service and towing.

Shawn Hughes, operation manager at Vernell’s, said they service commercial drivers on Interstates 57, 24 and 64, as well as other local roads.

The business offers parking for 40 tractor-trailer trucks, and the lot often fills up.

“Trucks are parking on the side of the road. They have to get off the road enough. A lot of times, they turn over when they are ready to leave,” he said.

That puts their drivers on the side of the Interstate working to get the commercial vehicles back on the road.

“Our guys wouldn’t have to be out on the road. When our guys are called out, they would be in a secure parking lot,” Hughes said.