Rep. Mike Bost says he has tested positive for COVID-19

In a statement posted to Facebook Friday morning, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announced he has contracted COVID-19.

Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, wrote that he was made aware of his diagnosis Thursday night.

“Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately,” Bost wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also in his statement, Bost said all staff that he has been in close contact with will self-quarantine until they receive their test results. He also said any constituents he has had close contact with will be notified of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Bost said he will suspend his public schedule and will hold virtual meetings while he isolates at home.

“We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety,” Bost wrote in the post.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.